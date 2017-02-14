Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Creative and tech start-ups have a new place to share and develop ideas after The Duke of York launched Trampery Republic in East India.

Perfume-making, gaming, property and FinTech are among the enterprises making their home at the shared working space site.

The hub is the first to open as part of the Republic development, which will transform four 1990’s offices blocks by the DLR station into a vibrant workplace aimed at keeping young companies in the capital.

His Royal Highness is patron of The Trampery and at the launch on Monday, February 13 he met some of the businesses who are now based in its latest and eighth space.

They include independent fragrance brand Gallivant , mortgage website Dwell , cinematic gaming studio Playdiation , online skills sharing platform Echo and participants from Accenture’s largest FinTech Innovation Lab yet, run in collaboration with 28 financial institutions.

The Duke was impressed by Echo, who run a cashless system enabling members to trade skills and will be running a series of workshops at Trampery in subjects such as how to run a successful Instagram account.

Echo’s director of operations Sarah Henderson said: “We like to come into spaces and activate communities and help them make the most of what they have there. We have a very strong east London focus but don’t just want to work with Shoreditch start-ups who might already be quite well resourced. We want to be operating in areas that maybe get forgotten in the start-up scene.”

The Duke of York said: “The Trampery’s ability to find sites such as this never ceases to amaze me and is incredibly encouraging for the startup community.

“It’s fantastic to see FinTech alongside ArtTech and so many other things. The number of skills that are melded in an organisation like this is hugely beneficial not just to the companies who are inside the building but to those outside too.”

Accenture has left its home at Level 39 in Canary Wharf to make the move across to East India. Overseeing the new lab is Laura McGuinness who said: “One of our alumni now employes 80 people and is based at Level 39 but is starting to outgrow that space. So we wanted to move somewhere there was plenty of space for or start-ups to grow into.

“We have 20 starts-ups, more than ever even in post-Brexit, which is around 60 people and our aim is to connect them with financial institutions. So we wanted to be near those but in an affordable space.

“This is a great co-working space which is two DLR stops from Canary Wharf and 20 minutes from Bank.”

See a gallery of photos from the opening

Founder of The Trampery Charles Armstrong said: “We’ve welcomed a cohort of super-talented people and now can’t wait to see what remarkable things they achieve. Trampery Republic is an experiment in what people can learn from each other across sectoral boundaries and what new ideas can be sparked by bringing different communities and experiences together.”

The event also marked the launch of alt.barbican, a major new accelerator programme for artists working at the intersection of arts, technology, and entrepreneurship. The six-month project marks the next stage in the ongoing partnership between the Barbican and The Trampery and will provide opportunities and support for up to five artists whose practice falls outside traditional art form areas.

Senior producer at the Barbican Sidd Khajuria said the project was a response to an “increasingly fluid creative landscape” where boundaries between individual art forms are less distinct.

He added: “Being a cross arts organisation, it’s vital the Barbican continues to support emerging artistic practice.”

Charles said it came at a “moment of incredible change in the arts” when new technologies were “opening up previously unimagined expressive possibilities”.

As a response to London’s cost-of-living crisis, 40% of the desks at Trampery Republic have been given to early-stage startups, innovators and creative pioneers from across many disciplines free of charge for a year.

Founder of perfume company Gallivant Nick Steward is one of those to benefit and said: “It was a life saver and I’m genuinely grateful. The thought of working from my Dalston kitchen for another winter was really scary. And I couldn’t afford to rent a desk space for £500 a month.

“Getting out of the house and being with other people has changed things a lot because my business relies on smelling the perfume on peoples skin.

“And when you are starting out you really need that support of other people who are or have gone through the same thing.”

Applications for alt.barbican are open now with practitioners asked to submit ideas around theme ‘the subversion of reality.’ The five inaugural artists will receive a £1,500 honourarium, a fully-funded trip to Canada to visit showcase Inter_Connect LDN, as well as advice, workshops, business tools, mentorship, and chances to showcase works at Barbican and Trampery venues.

Details here .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .