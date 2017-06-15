Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The London Motor Show , which had found a home at Battersea Park, is coming to the Excel Centre, Docklands, in 2018.

According to organisers, overwhelming demand prompted the upgrade with 25,000 visitors and 130 cars proving the upper limit for the west London venue. The Excel has 2.5 times the space.

The show heads east May 17-20 next year and fills the void left by the Canary Wharf Motorexpo, which no longer features on the estate’s annual calendar.

Chairman of the London Motor Show Alec Mumford said: “The move to the Excel London is a monumental feat. The 2017 event saw record-breaking numbers attend the show, and our move to a bigger venue shows that the UK’s appetite for a hard-hitting automotive festival is strong – which is fantastic news for our industry.

“Having carefully considered feedback from our guests, we knew ExceL London was the perfect venue to take us to the next level and we’re really looking forward to the first show in our new home in 2018.”

Planning is already under way and the organisers promise enough for a full day out, including innovation, design and the future of driving, plus dedicated family zones and road safety displays.