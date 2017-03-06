Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London City Airport was already baking a cake to celebrate its 30th anniversary – now it has the cherry on top.

The Docklands hub has been crowned Airport of the Year at the London Transport Awards .

The judging panel, which included representatives from the Transport Times, London First, London TravelWatch and London Councils, recognised the progress made by London City Airport during the course of 2016, a year capped by a record-breaking 4.5 million passengers .

(Photo: Ben Walsh)

Highlights included planning permission for a £350 million expansion programme , the first phase of a £20 million refurbishment and extension of its departure gates, and a £20 million runway overlay project, set against the backdrop of a change in ownership.

LCY CEO Declan Collier said: “It’s fitting that in its 30th year the airport is recognised as the best in London – home to the world’s busiest airports system.”

The award was collected from the host, Channel Four News Presenter Cathy Newman, during the ceremony at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel in front of more than 400 industry professionals, including representatives from the other shortlisted airports – Gatwick and Southend.