Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Those wanting to escape the excited chatter of fellow travellers will soon be able to check into London City Airport’s new Business Lounge.

More than half of the passengers who use the Newham transport hub do so for business purposes- around 2.3million last year.

The new lounge will offer a place to relax and catch up on work with hand-made furniture, a flat screen TV, charging points, free hi-speed Wi-Fi and a complimentary selection of cold food, snacks, refreshments, and beverages.

It will officially open on Monday, March 20 and be available to passengers travelling on any airline for £35 per person.

It can accommodate up to 30 people and is in a newly transformed area of the airport’s Private Jet Centre, which is five minutes from the main terminal via a complimentary private taxi shuttle.

London City Airport Jet Centre customer service manager Chris Clayton said: “It is the perfect option for passengers who want first class hospitality, comfort and privacy.”

The new lounge compliments the existing First Class Lounge, available for seven of the airport’s 11 airlines at £95 per person.

For more information on the Business Lounge and to book visit londoncityairport.com

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook