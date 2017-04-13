Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Newham graduate Jasjoot Mundhar found a job he didn’t even know he was looking for thanks to a London City Airport scheme.

The 26-year-old now helps others find lost things after taking up a post as a baggage tracing agent at the Docklands transport hub.

He is the 600th recruit placed into a job by the airport’s Take Off Into Work job scheme run in partnership with Newham Workplace .

It was set up in partnership with the East London Business Alliance in 2009 and offers work experience, job trials and classroom-based training to residents in the borough to help them secure employment.

Jasjoot grew up next to the Boleyn Ground in Upton Park, attending Lister Community School, Havering College, and the University of Greenwich.

He said: “This is my first full-time job and it’s a great stepping stone for my career.

“I’m able to apply existing knowledge that I gained during my Master’s degree as well as learn new skills in a commercial customer-facing, hands-on role.

“Without the Take Off Into Work scheme I don’t think I would have found this role or local full-time employment so quickly.”

Other successful candidates in the scheme have secured jobs in customer services, security and airfield operations as well as with other on-site employers such as airline cabin crew, passenger handling and foreign exchange bureau.

Airport CEO Declan Collier said: “Many more local job opportunities will be created as the airport grows, with the City Airport Development Programme creating 1,600 jobs and 500 jobs during the construction phase.”

Mayor of Newham Sir Robin Wales visited the airport to celebrate the landmark 600th placement and meet some of the people the scheme has helped.

He said: “With the airport and the council’s employment service Workplace, our residents have a fantastic opportunity to get into careers they may never have even dreamed of.

“I’m delighted the airport has helped 600 people take off into work, and we look forward to continuing this success in the years to come.”

