London City Airport’s £344million expansion of its operations may come just in time. The Docklands hub has announced record-breaking passenger numbers for 2016.

Some 4.5million passengers used the airport in 2016, which represents a 5% year-on-year growth compared to 2015, and is the highest number of annual passengers in its 30 year history.

London City Airport CEO Declan Collier said: “With 52% of passengers travelling for business, the 5% year-on-year growth demonstrates that the appetite for business travel to and from London remains strong despite the unpredictable political climate, as we prepare to expand the airport in 2017 to meet increasing demand.”

Construction on the City Airport Development Programme begins this year enabling 6.5million passengers to travel through the airport’s doors by 2025 and add 29,000 additional flights per year.

The investment includes plans for seven new aircraft stands, a parallel taxiway to maximise runway capacity, and a terminal extension.

The airport’s busiest ever month was recorded in July 2016, during which 421,518 passengers departed or arrived at the airport.

Ad claim cleared

(Photo: Ben Walsh)

Meanwhile, LCY has been cleared to call itself the only airport “actually in London”.

Heathrow Airport lodged a complaint with the with the Advertising Standards Agency (ASA) saying the commercial was misleading but the regulator has ruled in favour of LCY.

Heathrow says it will not challenge the ruling but maintained that Heathrow was the “best connected” airport in London.

City Airport’s defence was based on the fact that it lies within the London postal district E16 while Heathrow, though part of Greater London, has a Twickenham postcode.