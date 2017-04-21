Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

After guiding London City Airport to the brink of its expansion, Declan Collier has decided the stand down as CEO. He will stay on until his successor is found and will help a recruitment agency with the search.

It is not clear precisely why Mr Collier has decided to leave at this point but it comes at a time of great upheaval at the Docklands hub with work on the City Airport Development Programme getting under way and only months after the airport was bought by a Canadian-led consortium of pension funds.

Reaction to news of London City Airport's clearance to expand

The airport has been celebrating its 30th birthday with record number of passengers as well as the £350million move to expand operations to allow more flights with the next generation of planes.

LCY chairman Sir Terry Morgan said: “On behalf of the board I want to pay tribute to the tremendous contribution that Declan has made to London City Airport .

“He has been chief executive since March 2012 – a time that has seen significant growth at the airport, the successful sale of the business to a consortium of international investors and the securing of planning permission for a £350million development of the airport infrastructure.”

“Under Declan’s leadership, London City Airport has developed wide ranging relationships across the aviation sector, with all levels of government and with our communities.

“The airport has delivered significant growth in passenger numbers and earnings which in turn has stimulated economic activity across the local and London economy.”

Mr Collier said: “It has been a privilege and a pleasure to have been part of the airport’s success story for more than five years. London City Airport is a great business and well placed to take advantage of future growth and new aircraft technologies.

“We have a dedicated and talented team working at LCY and I’m very proud of the work we’ve done to build a successful and sustainable business.

“However, as we embark on the next phase of the airport’s development I feel it is the right time to transition to new leadership and I look forward to assisting the chairman to secure my successor and continuing to work with the leadership team until a new CEO starts.”

