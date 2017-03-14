Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A revamped shared working space has opened at Level39 in One Canada Square.

Executives previously paid up to £3,000 a year to access the airport-style ClubLounge and events spaces Sandbox and Space39 on the 39th floor of the Canary Wharf tower.

The lounge was opened in July 2014 as a premium style spaces where executives and investors could meet with founders of startups based in Level39’s co-working space.

But bosses decided it was not what was needed.

All three areas shut in December so they could be remodelled.

On Monday, March 13 the new Space39 opened complete with window-side loungers and a Curators Coffee shop serving drinks and food.

It comes just ahead of Level39’s fourth anniversary on Saturday, March 18.

The remodelled ClubLounge space is yet to be unveiled.

Members will still be able to use their membership to access the new space.

