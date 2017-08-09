Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The largest commercial plane in London City Airport’s history has made its maiden touchdown on the runway.

The Bombardier C Series made its first trip from Zurich to Docklands on Tuesday, August 8, landing at 5.47pm.

It is being phased in by Swiss International Air Lines to replace its Embraer 190 and during initial tests was two decibels quieter than its predecessor.

The change is a timely one as days earlier it was revealed noise complaints about the airport had increased four-fold over the last year.

Swiss’s C Series Fleet Chief Peter Koch said the noise reduction was due to slower rotations within the engines and a more aerodynamic design.

He has spent years working with Bombardier to fine tune the design to cope with the steep approach into London City Airport .

The cockpit features an innovative holographic, heads-up display so pilots can negotiate the 5.5 degree descent more safely. Most commercial runways operate a 3.5 degree approach.

Peter sat in the jump seat for the inaugural flight, which was piloted by Guilherme Lee and Daniel Nater, and said: “There has been a long time of planning to get here.

“It is a very special landmark we have reached, in partnership with London City Airport and Bombardier.”

The aircraft, which has a 35.1metre wingspan, was greeted by an arch of water fired from two airport fire engines, as it arrived in Newham and passengers were treated to biscuit replicas of the C Series.

London City Airport Chief Commercial Officer Richard Hill said: “It is a pleasure to welcome the first passengers and crew from Zurich, following five years of preparation.

“This next-generation aircraft is one of the quietest in operation, with greater fuel efficiency and longer range, setting a new standard for Swiss operations and London City.”

Staff and guests then watched as the aircraft made its maiden flight out of the airport back to Zurich.

