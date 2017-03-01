Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World-renowned business founders will be passing on their knowledge to the next generation of start-ups at HSBC’s Entrepreneurs Exchange event in London.

Speakers including Ted Baker founder and CEO Ray Kelvin, Coffee Republic founder Sahar Hashemi, fashion designer Ozwald Boateng, Mumsnet founder and CEO Justine Roberts and designer Anya Hindmarch will be on hand to give their advice for how to build a successful brand.

The event was founded by HSBC’s head of corporate banking Amanda Murphy who is based in Canary Wharf and has met thousands of budding business owners over the years.

She shares her advice for entrepreneurs.

What should entrepreneurs consider before starting a business?

Firstly, what is your business? What are elements of your business strategy? What are the products or service you are going to sell? What are the rules of that sector? Who are your competitors? Who might your customers be and are they at home or abroad? Why would they choose you?

Then it’s how do you set out your marketing plan and position your business to make sure it understands the needs of your customers and responds to them? How do you access that customer base? With technology changing all the time it gives huge opportunities for entrepreneurs to enter new markets and finding customers in much more cost effective way than ever before.

Finally, how do you get your finances right? That is the part people often struggle with as entrepreneurs are passionate about what they have created. But it’s important to understand the business side too and use tools like cash flow forecast to ensure you have enough money to continue.

What makes a good entrepreneur?

It’s very difficult to put your finger on. There’s no perfect model. However with successful entrepreneurs the values they share are very similar. They are very passionate and ambitious for their business. They are creative and innovative and resilient. They are able to articulate where they want to get to and are really willing to put themselves out there and take personal risk.

Do people underestimate the hard work involved?

Yes. Entrepreneurs and their families often have to make sacrifices, personal and financial, to make their idea a reality.

What is the biggest stumbling block?

When companies have a great idea, they work really hard but they run out of cash. You have to think about how you access finance and get the right services ti support your business at the stage it is at. Often the first stage is they go to friends and family. But then when they need to grow it’s important they look at someone like HSBC who can help them access opportunities. Without that many companies come to a halt.

What do you think of crowdsourcing platforms?

There is no one right answer. All these different options have a role to play. But being an entrepreneur can be very lonely at times and having a finance partner like HSBC can offer not just financing but advice and introducing them to people have gone through similar situations to them. People often underestimate connections like that.

How can people stand out from the crowd?

How do you differentiate your product? Is it through price, packaging? People need to understand their unique place in the market and be able to articulate that.

Has there been a dip in SME’s starting up since the Referendum?

There probably was a little pause around that time. But overall customers have been amazingly resilient and have looked at the turn of events as an opportunity and we have continued to bank many new start up companies every month.

How will Brexit affect small businesses?

We are running a series of webinairs talking about some of the potential implications. But it will be when the government goes through the process and negotiates the trade agreements that the details will become more apparent.

What do entrepreneurs contribute to the UK?

There are four million SME’s in the UK and most of them employ someone else. They really are the life blood of the UK economy. That’s why it’s so important to support them.

Is there any new support for entrepreneurs ?

Yes. We have just introduced an online portal HSBC Connexions which is almost like a LinkedIn for businesses and has an interface in with the government Department For Trade And Industries. It is part of the government drive to increase export overseas. You can register your company and say who you are looking to meet and it enables companies to have access to a global network of companies overseas. Years ago if you wanted to open in Singapore or Indonesia you had to have a presence there. Today the internet opens up many more doors and many of our customers become accidental exporters because they have a good internet site.

Is Canary Wharf a good place to be based?

It is a fabulous place for some businesses but today location is no barrier.

Do female entrepreneurs still get treated differently?

I think investors today look at them equally. They recognise that great entrepreneurs are all ages and both genders and come in different guises and might not dress or speak the same way as them. Of course we still see more men than women in boardrooms and companies are working hard to address that. But there is no reason why female entrepreneurs should ever be scared of going out there.

Entrepreneurs Exchange is being held on Thursday, March 2 at HSBC’s St James Street.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook