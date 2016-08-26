How technology is helping drive customer service forward at awards venue

The Radisson Blu Edwardian New Providence Wharf is using technology to better serve its guests

The Radisson Blu Edwardian New Providence Wharf is well known for hosting prestigious events and has been selected as the venue for The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016. Innovation is a subject that venue owner Edwardian Hotels London prides itself on.

General manager Peter Wardley said: “As an independent, family-owned hospitality group, we are able to make quick decisions to benefit all – part of this is down to our in-house resourcing.

"We have a software team that works to ensure our technology improves all areas of the business.”

An example of this is the group’s virtual host Edward, which Peter refers to as a chatbot for guest self-service.

"The group worked with Aspect to use its Interactive Text Response technology to provide automated and staff-assisted concierge services.

“This is an exciting piece of technology for us,” said Peter. “The SMS service allows guests to check and request hotel amenities – such as towels or room service – get information about local bars and restaurants and even express complaints – simply by texting Edward who responds in seconds.”

The hotel is popular with local businesses and companies from across London and further afield, with flexible meeting spaces able to accommodate all requirements .

There’s complimentary hi-speed wi-fi and clients can also choose healthy foods from our a special menu.

Peter said that while technology was key, innovative employees were the means by which consistently high quality service was achieved.

Peter said: “Our people are our greatest asset. We train them in-house and we also have a 10-year partnership with Imperial College London where our senior team are advised on first-class business behaviours.

“The ‘Yes I Can’ ethos from the Carlson Rezidor training is also clearly evident to all of our customers and we are proud to be considered an excellent place to work by our staff.”