Sometimes a bold gesture pays off.

Finance graduate Henry Turpie is celebrating after his job-hunting stunt in Canary Wharf landed him a position with Growth Street .

The 22-year-old got himself noticed when he came to the estate in January and spent a cold winter’s day standing outside the Tube station to promote his talents in the fields of finance, recruitment, consultancy.

Passers-by snapped picture’s of him holding up a sign with the words ‘MSc. Finance graduate seeking employment opportunities’ emblazoned across it.

The images were shared online and one was seen by Growth Street head of sales, Khalis Abul on LinkedIn. He said: “I was instantly taken back by the sheer bravery he had shown and knew that I needed him on my team.”

Khalis sympathised with Henry’s bold gesture, having done something similar at the start of his career.

Usually candidates applying to work at the Shoreditch-based alternative finance platform for SMEs need at least two years’ experience in sales. But Henry surpassed expectations and within two weeks, after a successful interview and a short trial, was offered a job as a business development consultant.

Henry said: “I was overwhelmed by the response and I am extremely grateful to Growth Street for offering me a position.

“My first week has been fast paced, but with everyone in the office offering their expertise to help me hit the ground running, I already feel deeply embedded within the company.”

