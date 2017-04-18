Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A general manager has been appointed to lead the team at the new Hampton by Hilton London Docklands .

Hotelier Jean-Claude Scharinger will oversee the purpose-built hotel next to the Royal Docks, which opened its doors earlier this month.

The building comprises 209 bedrooms, meeting rooms, a fitness suite, bar and restaurant spread across seven storeys.

Jean-Claude began his career in hospitality in South Africa and his most recent role saw him take charge of a cluster of Premier Inns in North London.

Jean-Claude said: “The new hotel is an exciting offering for the capital, and it has been fantastic to welcome guests over the past few weeks to the new property.

“The location, close to London City Airport , Excel and The O2 Arena makes it perfect for business travellers as well as tourists. There is an array of attractions right on our doorstep, perfect for those who want to soak up everything the capital has to offer.”

The hotel is owned by London-based real estate company Aprirose , which has appointed the UK’s leading independent hotel management company, Redefine | BDL Hotels (RBH), to take responsibility for the venue’s operations.

It is the second Hampton by Hilton to join the RBH portfolio, alongside Hampton by Hilton London Gatwick Airport, and represents the company’s first hotel management agreement with Aprirose. RBH manages 50 branded and private hotels with partners including IHG, Hilton, Accor, Marriott, Best Western and Wyndham.

RBH chief operating officer John Stuart said: “Jean-Claude is an exceptionally experienced hotelier with a fantastic background working for some of the industry’s most recognised brands, and I’m pleased to see him at the helm of this fabulous new hotel.”

