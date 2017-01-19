Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A flight that began has an temporary fix to cover the closure of the Severn Tunnel has now become a fixture on the schedule.

Low cost airline Flybe has announced it will maintain its Cardiff to London City Airport flights as part of its summer schedule that begins on March 26, with flights from £34.99 including taxes and charges. There will be two flights a day, seven days a week.

The service began in September last year to cover the six-week closure of the Severn rail tunnel for repairs but was maintained after it proved popular with business people moving between South Wales and the capital, receiving backing from the Secretary of State for Wales.

One supporter – Polly James, breakfast DJ at Capital South Wales – said: “It only took me 90 minutes to get from my house to The O2 Arena for a recent event. On a normal Friday, travelling by car, the trip usually takes a whole day.”

While KPMG’s Jeremy Thomas said: “This route has proved very useful for colleagues travelling back and forth to our head office location in Canary Wharf, as well as providing a hop onto further locations on from London City."

Flybe’s chief revenue officer Vincent Hodder said: “It is good news for the route that is receiving such positive support from the business community.”

Cardiff to London City schedule

March 27 – October 28

Monday – Friday

Dep CWL 0745 Arr LCY 0900

Dep LCY 0930 Arr CWL 1030

Dep CWL 1555 Arr LCY 1710

Dep LCY 1740 Arr CWL 1840

Saturdays

Dep CWL 0800 Arr LCY 0915

Dep LCY 0945 Arr CWL 1045

Sundays

Dep CWL 1555 Arr LCY 1710

Dep LCY 1740 Arr CWL 1840

