It was introduced as a temporary measure to deal with the temporary closure of the Severn Tunnel, but now Flybe is extending its interim service between Cardiff and London City Airport while demand exists.

The tunnel will re-open on October 21 after six weeks of upgrade work which disrupted rail journeys between South Wales and the capital.

Now the business community has signalled that it likes the £34.99 one-way, one hour service and Flybe will not withdraw the flights just yet.

The airline says it has seen a very promising level of customer uptake and 95% said they would continue to use the service after the Severn Tunnel re-opened, according to a survey. A further 33% had already become regular travellers on the route.

Matthew Hall, chief commercial officer at London City Airport , said: “We are now the only London airport with a permanent air link to Cardiff Airport, which is a game-changer for business and leisure travellers.”

Debra Barber, MD and COO of Cardiff Airport, said: “Providing a reliable and convenient link between both capitals during the Severn Tunnel closure has been essential in promoting a thriving Welsh economy and it has also been great to see passengers from London using the service to do business in Wales.”

Flybe’s CEO, Saad Hammad said: “This is a great example of how a regional airport working with Flybe can move quickly to address local needs in a meaningful way. Flybe has made a significant investment in Wales over the past 18 months and it is pleasing to see the Welsh public responding with such positive demand.”

The service between Cardiff and London City airports will continue from Tuesday, November 1 2016, with flights operating up to twice daily.

Flight schedule

Weekday flight schedule, operating twice daily Monday – Friday:

Dep CWL 0800 Arr LCY 0915

Dep LCY 0945 Arr CWL 1045

Dep CWL 1610 Arr LCY 1725

Dep LCY 1755 Arr CWL 1855

Weekend flight schedule, operating once a day on Saturdays and Sundays:

Sat Dep CWL 0935 Arr LCY 1050

Dep LCY 1120 Arr CWL 1220

Sun Dep CWL 1610 Arr LCY 17:25

Dep LCY 17:55 Arr CWL 1855