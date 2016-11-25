Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The appetite for fintech investment by financial services companies looks set to continue over the next three years despite concerns about Brexit, according to a new survey of the sectors.

In The ABC Of Fintech compiled by international law firm Mayer Brown, all 70 UK-led financial services companies said they expected to purchase a product or commission work from a fintech company over the next three years to keep pace with the quickly changing sector.

The firms said they also wanted to cut costs at a time when the economy comes under pressure from the uncertainty caused by Britain leaving the EU.

Mark Prinsley, head of the Intellectual Property & IT group in London at Mayer Brown, based in Bishopsgate , said: “Larger financial services firms are having to get more flexible with their models. They have shown a willingness to invest in, or at least expose themselves to, new types of business that they would not have considered even a few years ago.”

The survey reveals that collaboration between the two sectors has led to few outright acquisitions of fintech companies by financial services firms.

Of the 50 UK-led fintech companies surveyed, more than half favoured acquisition by a financial services firm as their exit strategy, although the financial services sector indicated that acquisitions were not in their plans.

Peter Dickinson, co-head of the global Business & Technology Sourcing group at Mayer Brown, said: “M&A levels are pretty low right now, which has certainly had a dampening effect on these particular markets.”

There are signs of growing pessimism about the Brexit effect in the report, with 60% of financial services and 76% of fintech survey respondents believing uncertainty will slow the growth of the fintech market. However, the drive to integrate new and old financial approaches will continue.

Peter said: “The benefits of exposure to technologies that will drive down cost, boost customer engagement and open up new markets far outweigh potential downsides from various Brexit outcomes.”