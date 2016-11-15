Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

M&S is set for a festive return to Woolwich with the new foodhall opening in December to form part of Royal Arsenal Riverside.

The store at Cadet House on Plumstead Road has created 40 jobs in the community, many of which filled by staff from the previous store, which closed in 2014.

Royal Borough of Greenwich leader Cllr Denise Hyland said: “Woolwich town centre is undergoing an exciting period of regeneration with new interest from residents and businesses looking to relocate here and so it is wonderful to be able to welcome Marks and Spencer back to its heart.

“As M&S is one of our most recognisable high street brands, this new store will add a new shopping dimension to the Woolwich Arsenal Cultural Quarter as well as provide job opportunities for local people.”

The news comes after reports that 30 M&S clothing and home stores across the UK are due to close because of the decline in half-year profits.

An additional 45 are to be converted into Simply Food stores as the retailer switches its focus from clothing to food.

The Woolwich store is set to open at 10am on Wednesday, December 7.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook