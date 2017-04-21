Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An east London business won recognition for its innovative work and won a Queen’s Award For Enterprise.

Creative Virtual has been given the Innovation Award for its V-Person and V-Portal technologies, which allow businesses to engage in virtual conversations with customers in any language by pulling together a range of information from across their organisation.

The software helps businesses with mobile and social communications with customers, as well as supporting live-chats and call centres.

Creative Virtual founder and chief executive Chris Ezekiel said: “Receiving the Queen’s Awards For Enterprise is an incredible and humbling honour for the entire team, as well as a wonderful recognition of the innovation we deliver to our customers every day.

“When I first founded the company in London’s East End over 13-years-ago, we were very much a pioneer in our field and I could only dream of one day leading a successful, innovative and global company and being recognised in such a prestigious way.

“I am grateful to the Queen for acknowledging Creative Virtual’s innovation and for the amazing work she does to inspire British entrepreneurs like myself to take our companies global.

“Her Majesty has always been a great ambassador for and strong advocate of British companies.”

Creative Virtual won the Medium-to-large Business category at The Wharf Innovation In Business Awards 2016, will receive a Grant Of Appointment and be allowed to fly the Queen’s Award flag in its offices and print it on marketing materials.

The firm based in Cannon Workshops near Canary Wharf will also receive a commemorative crystal bowl and two representatives for the company will be invited to a reception hosted by the Queen at Buckingham Palace later this year.

The Queen’s Awards For Enterprise are awarded to UK businesses for outstanding achievement in the categories of innovation, international trade, sustainable development and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

