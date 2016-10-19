Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A £70,000 refurbishment has been completed at Docklands Bar and Grill .

The restaurant is part of the Crowne Plaza London - Docklands and has been given a makeover to reflect the landscape and culture of its waterside location.

The project was led by interior designer Amanda McMorris of ICA who said: “The new colour scheme in the restaurant takes inspiration from the effect of the imposing skyline interacting with the surface of the water below. Our aim is to make the restaurant feel very at home in its surroundings.”

The restaurant serves traditional British and European dishes and the bar features panoramic views of the historic Royal Victoria Dock, The O2 and Canary Wharf.

The 210- bedroom hotel has a free shuttle service to Canary Wharf on weekdays and general manager Daniel Loosley said it is popular with people visiting the neighbouring Excel Exhibition Centre.

He added: “We have made this investment to maximise the appeal of this comfortable, modern space in the heart of this historic area.”

