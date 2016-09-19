Login Register
My account
Logout
Subscriptions Make sure you get The Wharf every week
Business Awards Find out about our special evening
Trending West Ham United FC Canary Wharf Tower Hamlets Greenwich

Digital minister's rallying cry – 'the hipster is a capitalist!'

Matt Hancock outlines his vision for the blending of technology and culture to define post-Brexit Britain – with strong broadband and mobile connectivity 'the fourth utility'

Minister for digital and culture Matt Hancock

The crossover between technology and art is not only on the cutting edge of the digital revolution, it’s also in the frontline of Britain’s post-Brexit future.

That’s the view of the new minister for digital and culture Matt Hancock in a speech to the Creative Industries Federation.

He said that definition of this success was not only measured in GDP but also in how Britain outside the EU would characterise itself – “open and optimistic, gregarious and global”.

He said: “Where artistic design intersects with digital capability is the nexus at the heart of the future economy. This nexus is how Britain will pay her way in the 21st century.

“The hipster is a capitalist.”

He laid out three principles that would govern his tenure in office – “success, access, synthesis”.

Success

On the first point – success – he said: “In practical terms, this means I will fight to ensure that the creative and digital industries are at the heart of this Government’s industrial strategy, with a tax, regulatory and public investment framework that supports you to grow.

Access

The access agenda, his second principle, is one straight from the playbook of Prime Minister Theresa May who is pursuing a meritocratic Britain , with a dismantling of the entitled elites in order to allow a diverse range of people from different backgrounds and cultures to flourish.

“It’s about education too and encouraging and supporting children and young people to engage with and have access to arts and culture from an early age inside and outside of school to support the next generation of the creative industries.”

Synthesis

His third principle – synthesis – was a blend of culture and digital technology.

He said: “London is home to the biggest and fastest growing tech cluster in Europe and similar hubs are growing all over the country. We do more e-commerce per head than any other nation.

“But there is more that we can do to build on the symbiotic relationship between technology and culture.

“This synthesis also means treating fast, reliable connectivity, broadband and mobile, as the fourth utility, as essential to modern life as access to water or electricity.

“It means both digital and artistic skills getting the attention they deserve and it means a culture that is deeply supportive of enterprise, of creativity, of innovation.”

Comments
Show more comments

Previous Articles

5 practical reasons why the London tech sector laments Brexit

It's a cut-throat business trying to be a world tech capital – but despite concerns, there are still reasons to be cheerful…

Related Tags

In The News
Tech
People
Theresa May
Organisations
European Union
Places
London

Most Read in News

  1. Traffic
    Countdown to the nightmare of Tower Bridge closure
  2. Bethnal Green
    Two charged with Bethnal Green murder
  3. South Quay
    See Westfield tycoon’s yacht sail into Canary Wharf
  4. Tower Hamlets
    Café Fresh in Tower Hamlets fined for mice infestation
  5. DLR
    Man jailed for sexual assaulting woman and girl on the DLR

Most Recent in News

Most Read on the Wharf

  1. Traffic
    Countdown to the nightmare of Tower Bridge closure
  2. West Ham United FC
    West Ham have to fight like brothers, says Bilic
  3. DLR
    Man jailed for sexual assaulting woman and girl on the DLR
  4. Canary Wharf
    RBC V Series cyclists race through Canary Wharf
  5. Bethnal Green
    Two charged with Bethnal Green murder
The Mirror

Journalists

Giles Broadbent
Editor
Jon Massey
Deputy Editor
Alex McIntyre
Senior Reporter
Laura Enfield
Senior Reporter