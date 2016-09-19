Digital minister's rallying cry – 'the hipster is a capitalist!'

The crossover between technology and art is not only on the cutting edge of the digital revolution, it’s also in the frontline of Britain’s post-Brexit future.

That’s the view of the new minister for digital and culture Matt Hancock in a speech to the Creative Industries Federation.

He said that definition of this success was not only measured in GDP but also in how Britain outside the EU would characterise itself – “open and optimistic, gregarious and global”.

He said: “Where artistic design intersects with digital capability is the nexus at the heart of the future economy. This nexus is how Britain will pay her way in the 21st century.

“The hipster is a capitalist.”

He laid out three principles that would govern his tenure in office – “success, access, synthesis”.

Success

On the first point – success – he said: “In practical terms, this means I will fight to ensure that the creative and digital industries are at the heart of this Government’s industrial strategy, with a tax, regulatory and public investment framework that supports you to grow.

Access

The access agenda, his second principle, is one straight from the playbook of Prime Minister Theresa May who is pursuing a meritocratic Britain , with a dismantling of the entitled elites in order to allow a diverse range of people from different backgrounds and cultures to flourish.

“It’s about education too and encouraging and supporting children and young people to engage with and have access to arts and culture from an early age inside and outside of school to support the next generation of the creative industries.”

Synthesis

His third principle – synthesis – was a blend of culture and digital technology.

He said: “London is home to the biggest and fastest growing tech cluster in Europe and similar hubs are growing all over the country. We do more e-commerce per head than any other nation.

“But there is more that we can do to build on the symbiotic relationship between technology and culture.

“This synthesis also means treating fast, reliable connectivity, broadband and mobile, as the fourth utility, as essential to modern life as access to water or electricity.

“It means both digital and artistic skills getting the attention they deserve and it means a culture that is deeply supportive of enterprise, of creativity, of innovation.”