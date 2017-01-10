Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The CEO of juice bar chain Crussh has called on the Government to negotiate a soft Brexit from the European Union. Shane Kavanagh said the vote to leave the EU was already affecting his company which has two branches in Canary Wharf.

“The impact of the vote for Brexit on us as a business is really hard,” he said. “When the currency falls, if you’re trying to buy apples or oranges for example, whether you’re buying British or not the price goes up.

“We’re a really City-focussed company and who knows what will happen there.

“I don’t think people realise when they talk about Brexit that there’s the impact on the employees of a big company if it moves but also all the firms that rely on their custom. The trickle down effect is phenomenal.”

The 37-year-old Irishman, who came to the UK when his family moved to Wales when he was 14, said uncertainty was only one of the factors putting pressure on his firm.

He said: “It’s a difficult time to be in this business as it is. Rates are going up, the minimum wage is going up and you’re paying 20% VAT – all that has a huge effect. We don’t operate with big margins so it’s tough.

“I’m devastated by the result of the EU referendum – I’m a devout European. I might even be sent home, we just don’t know.

“From a business perspective, when it comes to Brexit, the softer the better or preferably not at all if we can make that happen.”

