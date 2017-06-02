Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CityJet has celebrated flying its 500,000th passenger from Antwerp International Airport to London City Airport .

The service commenced in 2008 and is one of a number of routes the airline operates to the Newham transport hub.

The airline, in partnership with Antwerp Airport, marked the milestone with a joint reception at the rooftop bar of Restaurant Belair.

CityJet’s head of revenue generation Peter O’Mara highlighted the convenience of the journey between the two cities.

“Both airports allow both corporate and leisure passengers alike to avoid the hustle and bustle of major airports.

“Direct air access to London is vital to Antwerp. We offer the fastest route to London and are delighted to provide a gateway for investment and tourism.”

