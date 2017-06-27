Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another tranche of prime riverside land in east London has been earmarked for a new urban quarter incorporating housing, schools, open spaces and services.

Charlton Riverside, south of the Thames Barrier is a 302 acre site is currently home to a range of businesses and, as a major piece of brownfield estate, Greenwich Council has began to outline its vision for redevelopment.

The masterplan has now been formally adopted after residents and stakeholders made their contribution and contains proposals for the creation of more than 7,000 new homes over the next two decades.

Cllr Danny Thorpe, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Sustainability, said: “The masterplan captures our vision and enables us to ensure the protection of some of its key elements, such as the aggregate wharves which use our capital’s river to help transport goods far and wide, which is far better for air quality.

“We want to see a vibrant, mixed-use urban quarter on Charlton Riverside, with new homes, jobs, schools and community opportunities, linking seamlessly through to Woolwich. The masterplan sets out our long term vision of how we want to get there.”

Any future housing developments will have to meet requirements to be low to medium rise (up to six storeys) and up to a maximum of 10 storeys along the riverfront and near to Charlton station.

The development will be supported by infrastructure improvements, such as a new major east-west road link that will be an extension of Bugsby’s Way in Charlton, opening up development in the east of the site.

A new primary school and two new through-schools will be provided to support the extra demand for places. A new polyclinic incorporating a range of health services such as GPs, a dentist and paediatric clinics is also envisaged.

