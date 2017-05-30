Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chairman and chief executive of Canary Wharf Group Sir George Iacobescu conveys a sense of being woven through with cores of steel and concrete.

It gives the softly spoken, former structural engineer, who has been overseeing Docklands’ most successful regeneration project for nearly three decades, remarkable gravitas when making predictions about the future of the estate, London and the UK in the face of uncertainty.

“If you’d have been in Canary Wharf in the 1960s, you’d have thought there was no hope,” he said. “But here we are today.”

His optimism, despite negotiations to leave he EU already being underway, is born of experience. It’s a position he articulates with comfortable ease.

“Brexit is becoming real this year; now is when it touches reality,” he said.

“It’s not going to be an easy process. There will be some difficult years, but London and the UK has a habit of picking itself up again and growing.

“So I’m sure in four or five years we’ll be looking at a successful UK

“I hope Brexit will bring a very good deal for the country.”

Growth and diversification

(Photo: Victor Huang)

For Canary Wharf, he sees its diversification into the residential and technology markets as key parts of that future, alongside the estate’s traditional role, all fuelled by the “game-changing” arrival of Crossrail.

“Development never leaves our fingers – that’s what we do,” he said. “Cities always grow.

“I think the original financial centre of Canary Wharf will always be here.

“It’s very important and it’s part of the texture of the city – the Square Mile and Canary Wharf – because London will remain the financial centre of Europe.

“It’s our intention to grow the estate in concentric circles as this is how cities develop.

“You have the softer edges of Canary Wharf – the tech areas, arts and culture, which will help residential so it will melt into the neighbourhood.”

The importance of Crossrail

(Photo: Victor Huang)

To cement that vision, 2018 will see a crucial change as a fresh transport link opens up swathes of the capital to those living and working in the area.

Sir George said : “The most important thing we’ve realised in the 29 years I’ve been here is the arrival of Crossrail.

“The history of Canary Wharf has always been the history of transport.

“The development of the area is always linked to how we can get connected with the rest of London and I think the end of this project is the arrival of Crossrail.

“We are the only private developer to build its own Crossrail station, which is the largest in London and was completed about two years ago.

“We have more than 100,000sq ft of retail, which has opened very successfully and we took care to make it a very liveable place for people, creating a beautiful garden on the roof that is open to the public.

“The arrival of Crossrail will practically complete the network. As a detail, the trains that will serve Crossrail will have twice the capacity of the Jubilee line – you’ll be able to go from Canary Wharf to Liverpool Street in six minutes, to Bond Street in 12 minutes.

“But the most important thing is that it will link us with Heathrow Terminal Five in 39 minutes. That is enormously beneficial.

“People will be able to work here and live in other parts of west London and be back home in as little as 12 minutes. It’s a game-changer for London.”

Technological innovation

(Photo: The Wharf)

Changes come thick and fast in Canary Wharf and, in addition to the arrival of cutting-edge transport, one of the livelier components of the estate is its tech accelerator Level39.

Having grown from one floor of One Canada Square to three in four years, it represents a significant shift in attention and is attracting worldwide attention.

“Level39 is the largest tech hub in Europe,” said Sir George. “It takes up about 80,000-85,000sq ft and has about 200 young enterprises from all over the world – there are more than 50 nations working there.

“That proves the attractiveness of the UK and we hope that will continue.

“I think pretty soon we’re going to have to create a new building for Level39 enterprises.

“They work very closely with a lot of institutions in London and even more closely with large institutions in Canary Wharf.

“There is a lot of international interest – countries around the world starting with America, China, India and Korea are all interested in the new ideas and what’s being produced on Level39.

“So we believe this is a gateway for foreign companies to come into the UK and also for companies from Level39 to expand into those countries.”

The move to residential

(Photo: Publicity Picture)

Another major shift in focus has been Canary Wharf Group’s move into building homes on the estate. Sir George said this was simply a reaction to demand.

“At the beginning we knew how to do good quality commercial buildings – that was our speciality.

“We also, at the same time built a very solid centre – almost a million sq ft of retail, which is enormous for the area and it became a very attractive thing not only for people to work here but also to live here.

“We were hesitant at the beginning to go into residential because it’s a complex business.

“Now we discovered we could be very good at residential and between Canary Wharf and the Shell development, we’re building about 4,000 apartments.

“Half of it will be rental apartments and a quarter will be affordable – intermediate and social housing.

“The reason is we want people to live here. We are all very familiar with the story of people buying apartments and leaving them empty.

“There is a very strong demand from the 120,000 people who work in Canary Wharf, that they should be very close to where they work and what we’re trying to do is to build very good quality homes.

“We had an extremely good response from the market to the launch of our latest building, One Park Drive. Designed by Herzog And De Meuron it’s a piece of sculpture, a work of art.

“This tells us there is a market and that we’re responding to it.”

Responsible development

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

For Sir George, the success of the estate is not only measured within its borders, by square footage occupied or flats sold.

He said: “We’ve always said we’re new neighbours in an old neighbourhood and we are trying to do a lot of work with the local community.

“We created an organisation that has given more than £1billion of work to the small and medium-size enterprises around Canary Wharf.

“We have a group of about 10 people run by my colleague, Canary Wharf Group managing director Howard Dawber, that doesn’t do anything other than look for companies around us to give them work and make sure they enjoy the benefits of Canary Wharf.

“It’s our aim to be part of the community.

“With the latest phase of Canary Wharf we have residential housing, we have a school, an NHS medical facility; it’s part of our effort to integrate.

“The reason 25% of our housing is affordable is it is partly due to our negotiations with Tower Hamlets, but also partly our obligation as good neighbours and members of the community.

“We want to help residents to get work in Canary Wharf, we’re supporting more than 150 charities in the area and schools.

“We’re not in the business of building, selling and then disappearing.

“We’ve been here for 30 years and we’re going to be here for the future.”

