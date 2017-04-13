Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The world’s longest-running photography magazine has moved to East India and its new location is providing plenty of inspiration.

Staff from the British Journal Of Photography have been snapping away since they arrived at Trampery Republic capturing the views of London’s skyline.

Founded in Liverpool in 1854, the publication moved to Covent Garden in 1864, Soho in 2007 and Shoreditch 2013, in a bid to stay at the centre of Britain’s creative scene.

Now it has moved its operations to a top floor office space in the Republic offices in Tower Hamlets.

The dated complex of office blocks in Poplar is slowly being given a makeover by Trilogy Property and LaSalle to make them appeal to the next generation of creative and tech-orientated businesses.

Marc Hartog is CEO of the magazine’s publisher Apptitude Media.

He said: “We are excited to be one of the first creative young businesses to be making the move to East India Dock, at the start of its transformation into a creative London hub.

“This is an exciting new chapter for BJP in the digital and social era and it is important to be in an environment which the team will enjoy and in which the business can continue to grow.”

The Duke Of York opened Trampery Republic in February and it is already home to start-ups such as perfume brand Gallivant and Accenture which has left its home at Level 39 in Canary Wharf to make the move across to East India.

The Trampery founder Charles Armstrong said: “When we launched earlier this year our vision was to create a home for creative pioneers of all disciplines so it’s fantastic to welcome a company that has been at the cutting edge of photography since 1854. BJP join our existing member community of start-ups, entrepreneurs, games studios and alt.barbican, our arts accelerator programme run in partnership with the Barbican.”

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook