Barclays is bringing together its banking and investment services in a new online platform previously only available to wealthy customers.

The Canary Wharf based bank is overhauling its 30-year-old stockbroking operation to help to challenge rivals offering a similar all-in-one service, also open to non-bank customers.

The new division, Barclays Direct Investing, will supersede Barclays Stockbrokers next year, coinciding with a push to attract more “self-directed investors”.

The move comes as the Financial Conduct Authority and the Treasury reported that many customers needed broader support to improve their investment knowledge.

The new service is aimed at those who are “comfortable” making their own investment decisions, without advice. The bank will offer a list of 50 or so funds that have achieved a minimum standard level of performance.

Direct Investing managing director Rupert Dickinson said: “You’ll struggle to find any other player in the marketplace that provides an investment offering fully integrated with a bank.”

Fees for holding funds would be 0.2% a year and other investments would cost 0.1% – and it would be “free from hidden charges”.