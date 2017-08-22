Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A group of ten men have been jailed after a huge police investigation into drug dealing around Stratford.

The four-month investigation, Operation Duntroon , was launched by police after complaints were made by local businesses and community members about drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and intimidation in the area.

The ten men were arrested in Stratford between May 13 and July 14 and will serve a total of more than 28 years in prison between them, as well as each receiving five year criminal behaviour orders.

Newham Borough Commander, Chief Superintendent Abe Adelekan, said: “This has been a very successful operation which has seen a large number of people arrested for being involved in the supply of class A and B drugs.

“We want to assure the business and the community that dealing drugs in Newham will not be tolerated. Drug dealers are harmful to our communities and take advantage of vulnerable people.

“Our operations against this criminality will be tireless and unwavering until we have dismantled this criminal group and reduced crime within Stratford and New Town ward.”

The men are aged between 19 and 26, and the longest individual sentence given was four years.

Benedict Larbi, 21, of Flint Close, Stratford, was charged with one count of possession of an offensive weapon and two counts of breaching an Asbo. He was sentenced to four years in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 10.

Evanildo Gomes, 26, of St Andrews House, Barking, was charged with six counts of the supply of class A drugs and two counts of possession with intent to supply of class B drugs. He was sentenced to three years and 10 months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7.

Jose Mario Sa, 23, of Horsebridge Close, Dagenham, was charged with three counts of the supply of class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7.

Bruno Da Silva, 23, of no fixed abode, was charged with one count of supplying cocaine, one count of supplying crack cocaine and two counts of supplying cannabis. He was sentenced to three years and five months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, July 10.

Tito Cassule, 19, of no fixed abode, was charged with six counts of the supply of class A drugs. He was sentences to three years and two months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7.

Joelson Miguel Balde, 21, of no fixed abode, was charged with three counts of the supply of class A drugs. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 7.

Claude Greenaway, 24, of Plaistow Road, Stratford, was charged with two counts of possession of heroin and two counts of possession of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to three years and two months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 15.

Terrel Paul, 24, of Marriott Road, Stratford, was charged with three counts of possession of heroin and four counts of possession of crack cocaine. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 15.

Janilson Viera, 26, of Cowbridge Lane, Barking, was charged with five counts of the supply of class B drugs and one count of possession of class B drugs. He was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for two years, and 150 hours community service.

Rui Santons, 22, of First Avenue, Dagenham, was charged with three counts of supplying cannabis. He was sentenced to six months in jail, suspended for two years, and 150 hours community service at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Monday, August 14.

