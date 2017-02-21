Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There’s a story doing the rounds of a man who asked to be refunded £42.50 after the woman he’d taken on a date turned him down for a second.

In a bizarrely petulant message, the man wrote to Londoner Lucy Brown: “I really fancied you and saved up some money to take you on a nice date; as it didn’t work out I’d be grateful if you could send along something to contribute for the drinks I spent on you thinking I’d at least get to see you again.”

Let’s just back this the hell up. That is not how life works. A date is not a transaction; you are not guaranteed anything but the date itself.

And even that is allowed to be cancelled or cut short if the other person wishes (I think we can all guess what this guy really thinks he was due).

It’s simple. If you can’t afford to buy all the drinks, then don’t.

This is a staggering show of entitlement. It’d be like asking your friend to reimburse you, because you went to her birthday drinks, but she can’t make yours.

Or for a refund because your child doesn’t call home as much as you wished.

Unless you have a weird personal life, human interaction isn’t contract based. It’s not a deal to be brokered.

This is an awful example of how – in the Brexit and Trump world – increasing numbers of people believe some “other” person has taken what’s rightfully due to them.

That they have somehow been screwed over. It is utter nonsense.

The woman in question refunded her date the £42.50 (he’d helpfully included his bank details), and donated another £42.50 to a donkey sanctuary for giving her a good laugh.

The perfect response to an ass.

