Bodyscan has teamed up with The Wharf to offer readers the chance to win one of three, three-scan packages worth £329. The company uses the very latest, medically developed DEXA (dual energy X-ray absorptiometry) technology to quickly and accurately measure the amount of body fat, lean tissue and bone in each major part of your body – arms, legs and trunk.

In less than four minutes, the scan delivers a comprehensive three-page report that reveals your fat and muscle mass and distribution as well as your risk from visceral fat – that’s the bad fat around internal organs, which is linked with type two diabetes, heart disease, some forms of cancer and even stroke.

To put your results in perspective a face-to-face consultation compares your fat and muscle (and their distribution) with 4,000 Bodyscan clients, whose results make up the UK’s biggest DEXA body scan database.

You’ll also understand how many calories you should be eating to achieve your goals, get realistic targets for fat loss and muscle gain and then track your progress to the nearest gram with follow-up scans every three months.

Unlike other methods, Bodyscan’s £100,000 scanners measure fat and lean mass separately to give clients their fat mass index (FMI) and lean mass index (LMI).

Taken together, these indices are far more meaningful and useful than weight, BMI or even body fat percentage.

Bodyscan is the only DEXA body composition facility in London and has two clinics, one in Marylebone and one at Bank in the City. The winner can claim their prize at either location.

DEXA is used and trusted by strength and conditioning coaches, high calibre personal trainers and several professional sports teams including Arsenal and Norwich FC, the Warrington Wolves and England Rugby.

How do I enter?

For a chance to win, just answer this simple question: How long does a Bodyscan take?

a. Less than 10 minutes

b. Less than five minutes

c. Less than four minutes

To enter instantly follow this link and submit your answer and contact details. The closing date is 5pm on July 27.

You can find out more about the company here .

