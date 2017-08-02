Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bokan, London’s latest sky-high restaurant, bar and terrace has teamed up with The Wharf to offer readers the chance to win the ultimate weekend bottomless brunch in the sky – three courses with free-flowing Prosecco for two hours on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays. Towering 39 storeys above the streets of the capital, Bokan offers 360-degree, show-stopping views of the iconic skyline , experimental cocktails, phenomenally executed dishes and live jazz, making it a prime destination to soak up the summer sunshine.

Sunday gigs include Rudy Wood on August 6, Juke Joints on August 13, Jeremy Sassoon on August 20 and The Wave on August 27.

Head chef Aurélie Altemaire has created a seasonal and stylish three-course menu to enjoy alongside endless Prosecco in the laid back yet luxurious Bokan 37 Restaurant.

(Image: Matt Grayson)

Tuck into starters like tiger prawn tempura, seabream and smoked salmon tartare or veal and pork terrine with dry apricots.

To follow, enjoy main courses such as English grass-fed beef skirt, crispy egg’s royale with hot smoked salmon or seared Merrifield Farm duck breast with loquats and almond emulsion.

For dessert, indulge in cheeses from Paxton And Whitfield or satiate sweet cravings with homemade Nutella, whipped mascarpone waffle or Paris-Brest, choux pastry and praline mousse.

How do I enter?

(Image: Matt Grayson)

For a chance to win just answer this simple question: The head chef at Bokan is...

a. Aurora Borealis

b. Aurelie Altemaire

c. Anastasia Altamont

To enter email your answer with your name, address and telephone number to H9057-SL@accor.com with Wharf Competition in the subject line of your message by August 10.

Terms And Conditions

■ The competition prize is a voucher, valid for three-course brunch and bottomless Prosecco at Bokan for two people until December 2017. It must be printed and presented on arrival.

■ Booking is essential via 020 3530 0550 or email to hello@bokanlondon.co.uk and bookings are subject to availability.

■ Bottomless Brunch is available noon-2pm on Saturdays, Sundays and Bank Holidays.

■ Not available in conjunction with any other offer, discount or voucher. The voucher cannot be cancelled, refunded or exchanged Additional drinks and food will be charged.

■ A discretionary 12.5% service charge will be added to any final bill.

■ Prosecco available for two hours from the time of reservation.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook