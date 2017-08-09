Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wharf has teamed up with Blink to offer readers the chance to win one of its battery-powered video home security and monitoring systems that’s simple to set up and use. It gives peace of mind for people who worry about their property, or loved ones while away.

Blink provides a watchful eye and one-click connection to your home through the Blink app, for an iOS or Android device.

As opposed to traditional security systems that add video as an afterthought, and may have ugly wires which require professional installation, Blink is stylish, easy to install, wireless, and uses innovative HD video technology, with motion and temperature sensors.

When Blink detects motion in your home, it immediately sends a push notification alert and an HD quality video to your smartphone.

You can see instantly who is at your door, or wandering around your home. The system can be set or disarmed remotely, and live video can be watched anytime from anywhere. Simply place the cam, turn on and feel safe.

How do I enter?

We are offering readers the opportunity to win a two-camera Blink video security system worth £199.99.

For a chance to win simply answer this question: Blink’s system partners with what kind of devices?

a Toasters

b iOS and Android

c Washing machines

To enter email your answer, name, address and telephone number to directly to competitions@wharf.co.uk with Blink Competition in the subject line of your message.

For more information about the Blink range, which starts at single cam systems for £129.99, go to the company's website or search on Amazon .