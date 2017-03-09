Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you are looking for a luxurious way to perk up your visage you can have a gold and caviar facial in Greenwich.

Arcaya Actives is a new range of ampoules filled with concentrated ingredients designed to target specific facial problems.

They can either be applied as part of an oxygen or needling treatment across the river at Nova Aesthetic Clinic .

Bigger than it looks from the outside, it has numerous treatment rooms and offers a wide range of cosmetic treatments including lasering and botox.

Our first stop is a special Four D skin analysis camera that takes images of your face under various lights.

It is both horrifying and fascinating to see exactly how greasy, dry, sun damaged and aged you are.

The images help the therapist choose which ampoules to use. In our case SOS Extreme with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant extracts to diminish the appearance of broken capillaries and blotchiness.

Carotin Open Air with carotenoids to help fight free radicals fighters and repair dull and sun-damaged skin, and Aloe Vera to hydrate and calm the skin.

Luckily I didn’t need the Caviar ampoule for sagging skin or the Gold Repair ampoule for cell renewal and collagen production.

The oxygen treatment itself is completely unlike a traditional facial apart from the manual exfoliation at the start.

A machine, that basically looks like a weird kind of miniature vacuum cleaner is wheeled in. But instead of sucking away dirt it gently blows oxygen onto your skin, along with the chosen serums from the ampoules.

It feels as you would expect- small blasts of cold air on you skin- so nothing painful. This is daid to increase the absorption of the products so you get greater benefit from them.

Celebrities and supermodels apparently swear by this treatment ahead of a red carpet appearance as it is supposed to plump up the skin. And Victoria Beckham, Jessica Biel and Kim Kardashian are said to have their own oxygen machines.

Sadly a glance in the mirror at the end of the treatment did not reveal Gigi Hadid staring back.

But then there was hardly any trace of the forehead lines previously present.

Until we got back into the office and had to hit deadline anyway.

