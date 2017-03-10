Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Country music fans will be hot-footing it to North Greenwich from March 10-12.

The Country To Country festival is rolling into town for three days at The O2 .

Expect to see acres of denim, flannel, rhinestones. leather and hair amongst the crowd and on stage.

If you’re wardrobe is more city slick than rustic hoe-down mosey down to the Canary Wharf shops for a last minute makeover.

you'll find the rails are bursting with embroidered denim, gingham and cowboy- inspired boots with bling.

Here is our pick of items to help you stand out from the crowd for all the right reasons.

ZARA

Cabot Place

This asymmetric striped shirt with its double frill is oh so cute. And just a little bit sexy. £29,99

The print, the flowing skirt, the sassy buckle boots that were made for walking (and dancing). It all just works. Printed sarong midi dress, £39.99, leather boots with straps, £79.99

This is country but with a trendy twist. Gingham top with belled sleeves, £29.99

TOPSHOP

Canada Place

This whimsical take on the traditional cowgirl boot has got us all a-flutter. ANTS bug embroidery boot, £69

We can imagine Taylor Swift flashing her never-ending pins in this little number. Before she went all pop that is. Moto rose embroidered skirt, £36

SUPERDRY

Canada Place

Red, blue, pink, salmon, grey- these short-sleeved plaid shirts come in pretty much any colour you could want., £44.99

