Embrace the colour and joy of the season at the Spring Fashion Event in Canary Wharf.
Dozens of retailers will once again be showing the latest trends at free catwalk shows in Canada Place and Jubilee Place.
And there will be discounts on offer ranging from 10-30%.
Here is some inspiration from four of the shops taking part.
Cath Kidston, Jubilee Place
Metallic leather foldover clutch, £60
A clever multi-tasker that will take you from the office to the bar and beyond.
The front can be styled with the metallic gold leather on show or flipped for a pop of Windflower Bunch print.
Clip on the strap or carry as a clutch and pop your party essentials in the two zipped sections.
Large painted pansies formal pumps, £28
Too good to remain tucked under a desk these pretty pumps are begging for a walk in the sunshine.
The cushioned sole means there should be no blisters when you escape the office for a stroll to the Cabot Square fountain.
And they are light enough to tuck inside a handbag if you want to swap them for a night out.
Jaeger, Cabot Place
A beautiful piece of casual wear to have ready for dressed down Fridays or those lazy weekends of summer sun.
Tie waist wide leg trouser, £127
Big trousers are back with a vengeance and you really should go bold or go home.
This mustard linen-blend pair are so much more chic than squeezing into a pair of sweat-inducing skinny jeans.
Pair with a Breton striped top and huge sunnies for that Just Back From The Riviera vibe.
Hobbs, Canada Square
Statement sleeves are making an impact this season.
The cold-shoulder style of this dress gives it a more delicate look so the wearer isn’t drowning in fabric.
But the full swinging skirt in scarlet red is pure drama.
Epitomise elegance in this limited-edition piece from the label’s By Invitation collection.
In beautiful blush pink, it’s adorned with a trailing Japanese blossom print, hand-painted in Lake Como and carefully crafted around the exact design of the dress.
Perfect for a wedding – just try not to overshadow the bride.
Monsoon, Canada Place
Ensure you’re an oh-so-stylish guest at any party in this striking blue dress.
The intricate floral lace gives a soft, feminine look, calling out for sun-kissed occasions.
Complete with figure-flattering panelling to the bodice, it fastens with an exposed zip at the back.
Brighten up your look with this on-trend lemon yellow skirt.
The pleated design is woven in a flower and leaf pattern with stylish sheer inserts towards the hem.
A wide waistband creates a flattering look, and it fastens with a concealed side zip.
FASHION SHOW TIMES
Friday March 31
Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 5pm / 7pm
Jubilee Place: 1pm / 4pm / 6pm
Saturday April 1
Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm
Jubilee Place: 1pm / 3pm / 5pm
Sunday April 2
Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 4pm
Jubilee Place: 1pm / 3pm / 5pm
Stores marked * may not be offering the stated discount on all products or services. A range of additional offers are also in effect over the weekend – go to canarywharf.com for full details.
