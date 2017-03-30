Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Embrace the colour and joy of the season at the Spring Fashion Event in Canary Wharf.

Dozens of retailers will once again be showing the latest trends at free catwalk shows in Canada Place and Jubilee Place.

And there will be discounts on offer ranging from 10-30%.

Here is some inspiration from four of the shops taking part.

Cath Kidston, Jubilee Place

Metallic leather foldover clutch, £60

A clever multi-tasker that will take you from the office to the bar and beyond.

The front can be styled with the metallic gold leather on show or flipped for a pop of Windflower Bunch print.

Clip on the strap or carry as a clutch and pop your party essentials in the two zipped sections.

Large painted pansies formal pumps, £28

Too good to remain tucked under a desk these pretty pumps are begging for a walk in the sunshine.

The cushioned sole means there should be no blisters when you escape the office for a stroll to the Cabot Square fountain.

And they are light enough to tuck inside a handbag if you want to swap them for a night out.

Jaeger, Cabot Place

Embroidered sweatshirt, £99

A beautiful piece of casual wear to have ready for dressed down Fridays or those lazy weekends of summer sun.

Tie waist wide leg trouser, £127

Big trousers are back with a vengeance and you really should go bold or go home.

This mustard linen-blend pair are so much more chic than squeezing into a pair of sweat-inducing skinny jeans.

Pair with a Breton striped top and huge sunnies for that Just Back From The Riviera vibe.

Hobbs, Canada Square

Sienna dress, £179

Statement sleeves are making an impact this season.

The cold-shoulder style of this dress gives it a more delicate look so the wearer isn’t drowning in fabric.

But the full swinging skirt in scarlet red is pure drama.

Julietta dress, £269

Epitomise elegance in this limited-edition piece from the label’s By Invitation collection.

In beautiful blush pink, it’s adorned with a trailing Japanese blossom print, hand-painted in Lake Como and carefully crafted around the exact design of the dress.

Perfect for a wedding – just try not to overshadow the bride.

Monsoon, Canada Place

Marianne lace dress, £169

Ensure you’re an oh-so-stylish guest at any party in this striking blue dress.

The intricate floral lace gives a soft, feminine look, calling out for sun-kissed occasions.

Complete with figure-flattering panelling to the bodice, it fastens with an exposed zip at the back.

Botanica woven skirt, £109

Brighten up your look with this on-trend lemon yellow skirt.

The pleated design is woven in a flower and leaf pattern with stylish sheer inserts towards the hem.

A wide waistband creates a flattering look, and it fastens with a concealed side zip.

FASHION SHOW TIMES

Friday March 31

Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 5pm / 7pm

Jubilee Place: 1pm / 4pm / 6pm

Saturday April 1

Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm

Jubilee Place: 1pm / 3pm / 5pm

Sunday April 2

Canada Place: 12noon / 2pm / 4pm

Jubilee Place: 1pm / 3pm / 5pm

THE DEALS

30%

Bimba Y Loba*

Sandro Paris*

25%

David Clulow Opticians

Nails Inc

20%

Aspinal Of London

BareMinerals

Blow Ltd*

Bobbi Brown

Charbonnel Et Walker

Cpress*

French Connection

Gant

Gap

Godiva

Hackett*

Hobbs

Jaeger Menswear

Jaeger Womenswear

Jones Bootmaker

Karen Millen

Kiehl’s*

The Kooples*

LK Bennett

L’Orchidee*

Levi’s*

Links Of London*

Maje*

Mango*

Moleskine*

Molton Brown

Monica Vinader

Moss Bros*

Oasis

Ollie Quinn

Orlebar Brown

Paul Smith*

Poncho 8

Pretty Ballerinas

Pure Sports Medicine*

Hobbs

The Rejuvenation Clinic And MediSpa*

Rituals*

Seanhanna

Smilepod*

Superdry

Sweaty Betty

Toni & Guy*

Ted Baker

Vision Express

Wagamama*

Warehouse

Whistles

Wolford*

15%

Accessorize

Asics

Carat

Cath Kidston*

Charles Tyrwhitt

Monsoon

Obica

The Parlour*

Penhaligon’s*

Runners Need

Snappy Snaps

10%

Castle Fine Art*

Crockett & Jones*

Hotel Chocolat

Oliver Bonas

Paperchase

Reiss

Scribbler*

Swarovski

Stores marked * may not be offering the stated discount on all products or services. A range of additional offers are also in effect over the weekend – go to canarywharf.com for full details.

