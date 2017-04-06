Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Wedding Fair’s spring edition is set to run at Excel from Saturday, April 8-9, supplying a plethora of ideas for couples’ big days.

A collection of more than 150 hand-picked specialists from the South East will be there so you can try, buy, book and hire everything you need for your nuptials.

Brides will be able to see and try on dresses from Allure Bridals, Hayley Paige, Ian Stuart, Sassi Holford, Eliza Jane Howell, Lusan Mandongus, Alfred Angelo, Justin Alexander, Ronald Joyce and many more as part of The Essential Bridalwear Collection.

Couples who want a retro affair can head to The Vintage Wedding Village, which will take over a corner of the venue.

And there will also be an Inspired Bakes Gallery, Prosecco Bar, Catwalk Shows, VIP lounge and Entertainment Stage

VIP tickets include fast track entry, access to the VIP lounge, bridal goody bag worth £30, a glass of bubbly and reserved catwalk seating.

Readers of The Wharf can save 33% on standard tickets by quoting WEX41 at checkout.

