Those wanting to add a mythical feel to their wedding may want to head to the Hilton’s Atlantis Wedding Fair .

The sunken island will emerge for a single day on Sunday, May 7, for a Greek Gods-themed event at the DoubleTree by Hilton London Docklands Riverside .

Brides and grooms can discover the latest 21st century trends for the ancient tradition of marriage.

Exhibitors at the Rotherhithe event will include Bride Icon, Elizabeth Besaant and Eloise Alice showing bridalwear, entertainers Adrian Ward Magician, Ed Harvey Music and Hire-A-Dancer, cake makers Penny The Bee and The Cakery, honeymoon experts Sandals and Travel Designers, stylists J And J Occasions and many more.

Couples will be able to check out the hotel’s million pound refurbishment while they wander around the stalls, bubbly in hand, and watch catwalk shows.

And they will go home with a goody bag full of exclusive offers and products.

Standard tickets £5, VIP £18 (both with goody bag)

DoubleTree by Hilton London Docklands Riverside, Sunday, May 7, 11am to 3.30pm.

