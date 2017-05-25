The new season fashions are on the rails, the hot weather has finally arrived and Canary Wharf's Summer Fashion Event is just around the corner.
Shoppers can get their summer wardrobe for less over three days of discounts from Friday, May 26-28.
Catwalk shows will be showing off the latest garments each day in Canada Place and Jubilee Place.
Here are five trends to look out for in the sales.
1) Sophisticated Gingham
Cute tops and swing dresses in this print were everywhere over spring but the trend has grown up for summer thanks to sleeker tailored versions such as this Midi Vichy dress (£185).
2) Spanish Escape
Brings some Latin flare to the office with colours that evoke memories of lazy sunset evenings sipping wine. The Seville Dress (£159) features a playful flared skirt and adaptable waist tie.
3) Summer Textures
Bright colours aren’t for everyone but this trend offers a softer way to introduce interest to outfits. The Oni Lace Mix Shirt (£85) makes a statement with two textures and an asymmetric design.
French Connection, Jubilee Place
4) Rainbow Love
A wearable take on the trend, the Men’s Dark Navy Leather Grand Brogues With Artist Stripe Soles (£350) are made with premium leather. But will they lead you to a pot of gold?
5) Fancy Foliage
Turn over a new leaf in your summer wardrobe with the Montana Graphic Print T-shirt (£49) that comes in a soft cotton blend and a blue that is as pure as the ßsummer skies.
The discounts
30%
Bimba Y Lola (Selected items only)
Hugo Boss (Selected items only)
25%
Snappy Snaps (Exclusions apply)
20%
Aspinal of London
bareMinerals
Bobbi Brown
Charbonnel et Walker (Exclusions apply)
David Clulow Opticians
French Connection
Gap
Gant
Hackett (Exclusions apply)
Hobbs
Jones Bootmaker
The Kooples (Exclusions apply)
Karen Millen
L.K.Bennett
L’Orchidee (Exclusions apply, minimum spend £20)
Levi’s (Minimum spend £100)
Links of London (Exclusions apply)
Maje (Exclusions apply)
Moleskine (Minimum spend £50)
Molton Brown
Monica Vinader
Moss Bros (exclusions apply)
Oasis
Ollie Quinn
Orlebar Brown
Paul Smith (Exclusions apply)
Pretty Ballerinas
Pure Sports Medicine (exclusions apply)
The Rejuvenation Clinic & MediSpa (Exclusions apply)
Rituals…(Minimum spend £40)
Seanhanna (cut & colour services only)
Smilepod (select services only)
Superdry
Sweaty Betty
Ted Baker
Toni & Guy (services only, excludes blow dries)
Vision Express (sunglasses only)
Warehouse
Whistles
Wolford (When purchasing 2 products or more)
15%
Carat (terms and conditions apply)
Charles Tyrwhitt
The Parlour (Cocktails only)
Penhaligon’s (products only, exclusions apply)
10%
Crockett & Jones (Exclusions apply)
Hotel Chocolat
Lola’s Cupcakes (Minimum spend £10)
Oliver Bonas
Paperchase
Reiss
Reiss Womenswear
Snow+Rock
Swarovski
Other offers
Accessorize
Up to 30% off selected items
CPRESS
Any smoothie for £5
Monsoon
Up to 30% off selected items
Third Space
Become a member and £50 credit will be added to your account
The Body Shop
Spend £25 or more and receive £10 off
Church’s English Shoes
Complimentary polishing kit with purchases over £425
Leon
Two hot boxes for £10
Space NK
Spend £50 or more and be entered into an exclusive luxury lucky dip
Tom Davies Bespoke Opticians
Buy a bespoke frame with lenses and get a pair of complimentary Ready to Wear non-prescription pure titanium or cotton acetate sunglasses
Whittard of Chelsea
Free pastel mini caddy when you spend £25 or more
David M Robinson
Receive a complimentary bottle of champagne with any purchase over £1,000
Leon
Two hot boxes for £10
Michael Kors
Spend £300 or more and receive a complimentary gift with your purchase
Sandro Paris
Up to 50% off selected items
The White Company
Spend £50 or more and receive a complimentary Lime And Bay signature candle when you sign up to the mailing list
Fashion Shows
FRIDAY 26 MAY
Canada Place
12 noon / 2pm / 5pm / 7pm
Jubilee Place
1pm / 4pm / 6pm
SATURDAY 27 MAY
Canada Place
12 noon / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm
Jubilee Place
1pm / 3pm / 5pm
SUNDAY 28 MAY
Canada Place
12 noon / 2pm / 4pm
Jubilee Place
1pm / 3pm / 5pm
Mall events
CABOT PLACE
Plateau Pop-Up Lounge
Friday 26 May 10am – 7.30pm
Saturday 27 May 10am – 6.30pm
Sunday 28 May 12 noon – 6pm
Rituals...
Enjoy a selection of beautiful home and body cosmetics
CANADA PLACE
Aspinal of London
A selection of handbags, small leather goods and accessories will be on display
MAC
Select your perfect summer looks from the MAC make up collections
Paul Smith
Key new season pieces will be on display
JUBILEE PLACE
Pop-Up Lounge
Friday 26 May 10am – 7.30pm
Saturday 27 May 10am – 6.30pm
Sunday 28 May 12 noon – 6pm
Relax at the pop up lounge in lower mall
