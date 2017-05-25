Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The new season fashions are on the rails, the hot weather has finally arrived and Canary Wharf's Summer Fashion Event is just around the corner.

Shoppers can get their summer wardrobe for less over three days of discounts from Friday, May 26-28.

Catwalk shows will be showing off the latest garments each day in Canada Place and Jubilee Place.

Here are five trends to look out for in the sales.

1) Sophisticated Gingham

Cute tops and swing dresses in this print were everywhere over spring but the trend has grown up for summer thanks to sleeker tailored versions such as this Midi Vichy dress (£185).

Bimba Y Lola in Jubilee Place

2) Spanish Escape

Brings some Latin flare to the office with colours that evoke memories of lazy sunset evenings sipping wine. The Seville Dress (£159) features a playful flared skirt and adaptable waist tie.

Hobbs, Canada Place

3) Summer Textures

Bright colours aren’t for everyone but this trend offers a softer way to introduce interest to outfits. The Oni Lace Mix Shirt (£85) makes a statement with two textures and an asymmetric design.

French Connection, Jubilee Place

4) Rainbow Love

A wearable take on the trend, the Men’s Dark Navy Leather Grand Brogues With Artist Stripe Soles (£350) are made with premium leather. But will they lead you to a pot of gold?

Paul Smith, Cabot Place

5) Fancy Foliage

Turn over a new leaf in your summer wardrobe with the Montana Graphic Print T-shirt (£49) that comes in a soft cotton blend and a blue that is as pure as the ßsummer skies.

Ted Baker, Canada Place

The discounts

30%

Bimba Y Lola (Selected items only)

Hugo Boss (Selected items only)

25%

Snappy Snaps (Exclusions apply)

20%

Aspinal of London

bareMinerals

Bobbi Brown

Charbonnel et Walker (Exclusions apply)

David Clulow Opticians

French Connection

Gap

Gant

Hackett (Exclusions apply)

Hobbs

Jones Bootmaker

The Kooples (Exclusions apply)

Karen Millen

L.K.Bennett

L’Orchidee (Exclusions apply, minimum spend £20)

Levi’s (Minimum spend £100)

Links of London (Exclusions apply)

Maje (Exclusions apply)

Moleskine (Minimum spend £50)

Molton Brown

Monica Vinader

Moss Bros (exclusions apply)

Oasis

Ollie Quinn

Orlebar Brown

Paul Smith (Exclusions apply)

Pretty Ballerinas

Pure Sports Medicine (exclusions apply)

The Rejuvenation Clinic & MediSpa (Exclusions apply)

Rituals…(Minimum spend £40)

Seanhanna (cut & colour services only)

Smilepod (select services only)

Superdry

Sweaty Betty

Ted Baker

Toni & Guy (services only, excludes blow dries)

Vision Express (sunglasses only)

Warehouse

Whistles

Wolford (When purchasing 2 products or more)

15%

Carat (terms and conditions apply)

Charles Tyrwhitt

The Parlour (Cocktails only)

Penhaligon’s (products only, exclusions apply)

10%

Crockett & Jones (Exclusions apply)

Hotel Chocolat

Lola’s Cupcakes (Minimum spend £10)

Oliver Bonas

Paperchase

Reiss

Reiss Womenswear

Snow+Rock

Swarovski

Other offers

Accessorize

Up to 30% off selected items

CPRESS

Any smoothie for £5

Monsoon

Up to 30% off selected items

Third Space

Become a member and £50 credit will be added to your account

The Body Shop

Spend £25 or more and receive £10 off

Church’s English Shoes

Complimentary polishing kit with purchases over £425

Leon

Two hot boxes for £10

Space NK

Spend £50 or more and be entered into an exclusive luxury lucky dip

Tom Davies Bespoke Opticians

Buy a bespoke frame with lenses and get a pair of complimentary Ready to Wear non-prescription pure titanium or cotton acetate sunglasses

Whittard of Chelsea

Free pastel mini caddy when you spend £25 or more

David M Robinson

Receive a complimentary bottle of champagne with any purchase over £1,000

Michael Kors

Spend £300 or more and receive a complimentary gift with your purchase

Sandro Paris

Up to 50% off selected items

The White Company

Spend £50 or more and receive a complimentary Lime And Bay signature candle when you sign up to the mailing list

Fashion Shows

FRIDAY 26 MAY

Canada Place

12 noon / 2pm / 5pm / 7pm

Jubilee Place

1pm / 4pm / 6pm

SATURDAY 27 MAY

Canada Place

12 noon / 2pm / 4pm / 6pm

Jubilee Place

1pm / 3pm / 5pm

SUNDAY 28 MAY

Canada Place

12 noon / 2pm / 4pm

Jubilee Place

1pm / 3pm / 5pm

Mall events

CABOT PLACE

Plateau Pop-Up Lounge

Friday 26 May 10am – 7.30pm

Saturday 27 May 10am – 6.30pm

Sunday 28 May 12 noon – 6pm

Rituals...

Enjoy a selection of beautiful home and body cosmetics

CANADA PLACE

Aspinal of London

A selection of handbags, small leather goods and accessories will be on display

MAC

Select your perfect summer looks from the MAC make up collections

Paul Smith

Key new season pieces will be on display

JUBILEE PLACE

Pop-Up Lounge

Friday 26 May 10am – 7.30pm

Saturday 27 May 10am – 6.30pm

Sunday 28 May 12 noon – 6pm

Relax at the pop up lounge in lower mall

