Bruno Mars stole millions of hearts when he burst onto the music scene in 2010 with his cheeky smile and No.1 single Just the Way You Are .

The singer, songwriter went on to serenade us with sweetly romantic song such as Marry You and Locked Out Of Heaven while maintaining an air of retro cool and R‘n’B swagger.

Accompanied by his band, The Hooligans, the 31-year-old certainly knows how to put on a show and will be bringing his Hawaiian charm and Motown attitude to The O2 arena from April 18-22.

He definitely has a style all of his own, which, like his music, blends several genres.

His outfits switch between retro chic and pimped up player with nods to his heroes Little Richard and Elvis.

It you are heading to his gigs in North Greenwich and want to capture some of his 24K Magic then help is at hand.

We’ve scoured Canary Wharf’s shops like a Nasa rover on the red planet to help you hack Bruno’s style.

The pocket-sized powerhouse is only 5’5 which perhaps explains his penchant for height-enlarging hats.

Tilt this Naples braided straw trilby back and grind along to Runaway Baby.

Dune, Cabot Place, £25

The flamboyant star loves a bit of Treasure .

He is almost never seen without some kind of flashy arm candy so this gold-tone smartwatch with its star-spangled face fits the bill perfectly.

Michael Kors, Jubilee Place £379

The tongue-in-cheek Billionaire singer also loves to pimp out his look with flashy footwear.

These rose gold pool sliders are bang on trend and so shiny you will be able to see your reflection in them.

Superdry, Canada Place, £14.99

Bruno pulls of his ghetto edged style with plenty of swagger, which comes from having a model girlfriend on his arm and millions in the bank.

But if you can’t afford some 24K Magic or don’t want to go full-on bling, try these subtle gold look collar tips or gold look stretch bracelet.

Topshop, Canada Place, £6.50 and £8.50

In general the Lazy Song writer has a pretty relaxed style, with a definite retro edge, but he is rarely seen in jeans on stage, preferring shorts or tailored trousers.

These grey fern leaf print skinny fit suit trousers should be worn without socks for a sexy flash of ankle.

Topman, Canada Place, £50

Bruno likes to have fun with his outfits and particularly gravitates towards prints that give a nod to his Hawaiian birthplace.

This flamingo print cotton shirt mans you can keep your tribute to the Marry You crooner going all through the summer.

Ted Baker, Canada Place, now £63.20

His also loves to arrive in stage like a Grenade , making a bang with a sexy, earth-toned shirt unbuttoned to give fans a peek at his chest.

Get the look with this striped beauty which harks back to 1950s.

Topman in Canada Place, £30

We dare you not to dance along to Uptown Funk and Bruno embodies the title.

We reckon the singer would love these sparkling Rockstar slipper cut loafer shoes with a quilted satin interior.

Dune in Cabot Place, now £47

On stage with his trumpet section and synchronised dance moves The Elvis fan is king.

We can just imagine him reclining backstage in these black velvet sovereign crown beauties. We love you Bruno, Just The Way You Are .

Church’s in Cabot Place, £240

