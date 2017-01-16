Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Post-Christmas bank balances mean not all of us can afford to visit a spa for a January pick-me-up.

But there are plenty of ways to turn your home into a haven of relaxation and renewal.

Here are some of the best products from Canary Wharf shops to help you face 2017, calm, exfoliated and glowing.

SCRUB

Slough off the remnants of 2016 with the Bean Body Coco Berry Coffee Bean Scrub , £14.95. Exotic Himalayan pink rock salt and demerara sugar will help smooth skin and boost blood flow while Cacao and Vitamin E provide antioxidant protection.

Holland And Barrett, Canada Square

REVITALISE

Those weary from all that New Year exercise can sink into a bath infused with the Seaweed and Arnica Foaming Bath (£41) formulated to ease tired muscles and revitalise your body with mineral-rich seaweed, comfrey, arnica, lemon, pine, juniper and lavender.

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

STIMULATE

Prod your lymphatic system into eliminating some of those festive toxins with the Detox Toning Body Oil (£15.50) containing a blend of cleansing lemon, stimulating black pepper and rejuvenating frankincense.

Neal’s Yard, Canary Wharf Underground Station

SMOOTH

Supermood is a new beauty brand from Finland’s Anne Kukkohovi created to suit specific moods. If you want to look fresh-faced for that big meeting try the Egoboost 1 Minute Facelift Serum (£59). Just three drops swept over your skin will make it as plump and firm as the chaga mushrooms it is made with.

SpaceNK, Cabot Place

REJUVENATE

Banish dead layers and uncover younger skin with the Youth Glo The Luxury Peel (£33) which contains natural AH acids and fruit extracts to remove dull skin and give a brighter appearance.

SpaceNK, Cabot Place

ENLIGHTEN

Don’t hide your radiance under winter layers, let it shine with The Ritual of Light Shower Foam (£8.50) which combines the refreshing properties of sweet orange with the warm aroma of cinnamon and transforms into a rich foam on contact with water. Follow with The Ritual of Light Body Cream (£19.50) to lock in moisture.

Rituals, Jubilee Place

RELAX

The soothing properties of lavender have been extolled as far back as the biblical Song of Solomon so set the mood for your DIY spa by lighting a Lavender and Lovage Home Candle (£42).

Jo Malone, Jubilee Place

NOURISH

Up the limb loosening ante with the Amber and Lavender Bath Oil (£40) enriched with sweet almond, jojoba seed and avocado oils, which are natural conditioners that help soften and nourish the skin.

Jo Malone, Jubilee Place

LUXURIATE

No spa experience is complete without a lavish robe to wrap up in. The Unisex Hooded Hydrocotton Robe (£75) will cocoon you in ‘low twist’ technology designed to feel thicker and softer than your average cotton. And the hood will help muffle any irritating sounds.

The White Company, Jubilee place

TIGHTEN

Combat stress and pollution with the Rebalancing Face Mask (£20) made with mineral powders, cypress, juniper, lemon and eucalyptus to remove impurities and tighten pores.

L’Occitane, Jubilee Place

HARMONIZE

Boost circulation and encourage the flow of oxygen-rich blood into the epidermis with the Rebalancing Massage Cream (328) enriched with horse chestnut extract, glycerin and hydrating natural sugars and designed to bring well-being and harmony to body and mind.

L’Occitane, Jubilee Place

SOFTEN

How can you put your best foot forward in 2017 if it is callused and aching? Give your feet the spa treatment with the Homedics Foldaway Luxury Foot Spa (now £29.99). It vibrates to stimulate your soles and then collapses for easy storage (not from exhaustion).

Currys PC World, Canada Square

EMULATE

Beauty queen Cleopatra is famed for her pampering regime and is the inspiration for the Spa Of The World™ Egyptian Milk and Honey Bath (£14). Made with milk from her homeland it is said to soften skin and be a “fast-track to tranquillity”.

The Body Shop, Cabot Place

PURIFY

Detox on the inside and you will see the results on the outside. Bootea 28 day Teatox (£36.99) contains 28 daytime teabags and 14 bedtime teabags, containing herbs like ginseng for energy, dandelion for urinary health, psyllium for healthy digestive transit and valerian for restful sleep.

Holland and Barrett, Canada Square

MASSAGE

If you don’t fancy stripping off for a stranger reach for the Homedics TheraP Handheld Body Massager HHP110 (£24.99). It comes with three attachments to soothe larger muscles, knead knots and target problem spots and goes at two speeds, relaxing or invigorating.

Boots, Jubilee Place, Canada Square, Cabot Place

BUFF

Valentines is approaching so keep your toes mini-break ready with the Micro Pedi Nails Inc Fabulous Feet in Seconds Electronic Foot File Kit (now £34.99). The electronic foot file powers mineral rollers to refine your tootsies ready for finishing with a choice of three nail polishes.

Boots, Jubilee Place, Canada Square, Cabot Place

UNWIND

It takes a week to banish stress and sleepless nights according to creators of the Spa Magik Organiks 7 Days to Relaxation Duo (£22) which pairs the body soothing Deep Sleep Lavender Bath Salts with the face hydrating 6-Oil Super Serum.

Holland and Barrett, Canada Square

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook