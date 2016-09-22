Login Register
Why are shirty foxes prowling the plains of Canary Wharf?

  • Updated
  • By

Hunting season has arrived with shirt-maker Thomas Pink looking to out the fox – or something like that

Cheeky foxes hit Canary Wharf

Canary Wharf shirt retailer Thomas Pink has let slip the dogs of war – or, at least, sent out a few cheeky foxes across the plains of the estate to turn a few heads and promote a new line.

The company, with a shop in Cabot Place, is marking the launch of its business shirt range, which immediately brings to mind thoughts of the urban scavengers feeding on the scraps of human indulgence – or something along those lines, we assume.

The shirts are the result of two years of research quizzing businessmen on their shirt needs and resulting in a line of shirts that are, essentially, at their very essence, extremely shirt-like.

“Our customers are movers and shakers whose high standard of dress is as strong as their work ethic,” said Jonathan Heilbron, global CEO for Thomas Pink.

“From first job to CEO, our business shirting collection offers the exceptional quality and fit our customers demand in a range of prices that allows them to graduate through the brand as they progress in their careers.”

The range includes The Bulldog, The Traveller, The Sterling, the 1984, the 1984 non-iron, the Imperial 170s, the Imperial 200s.

No fox – but that’s the firms logo and has been niftily co-opted into their social media campaign #OutFox. Although one is forced to conclude the status of the fox in Thomas Pink’s history.

Why the fox?

The Thomas Pink logo

Thomas Pink was founded in London in 1984 by the Mullen brothers, whose founding inspiration was the history of Mr Pink, the 18th century tailor credited as the originator of “hunting pink” – the red jackets of the fox hunters.

The Mullen brothers appreciated the fundamental humour in the fact that something so obviously red could be referred to as Pink.

This quirk so appealed to them that they saw it as a tension right at the heart of the brand they were founding – namely a men’s brand called Pink – “an obviously feminine colour” (we’re told). Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton acquired the brand in 1999.

(PS Should we tell anyone that their logo looks more like a rat?)

