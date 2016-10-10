Black lace may have acquired something of a reputation as a brand – thanks to a certain unpalatable pop song – but there's something classic about the material in the hands of the right designers.

With autumn now in full swing, with Halloween just around the corner and with Christmas just over the horizon, this goth mix of the delicate, the hard-wearing and the classy just about comes into its own.

We're talking scorching, sexy, demure and mysterious all in one dress, skirt, cat mask or shoe.

The little black dress has found its seasonal form. So please do … but agadon't.