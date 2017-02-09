Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you haven’t got time for love, then you haven’t got time for life, a wise poet probably once said.

Even 10 minutes snatched in your lunch break is enough to buy a Valentine’s Day gift in Canary Wharf shops.

But last-minute doesn’t have to mean last-resort.

Personalisation is the name of the romance game on February 14.

Here is our pick of gifts that will tug hard on the heart strings without leaving you clutching at your purse strings.

Trendy

The Mixed Hazelnut Truffles Box (£12.95/480g) comes in classic red with a sheet of colourful stickers inspired by pop art loving Italian fashion label Fiorucci. Use the English and Italian words to create your own eye-catching design.

Carluccio’s, Reuter’s Plaza

Cute

You don’t even need to buy a card with the Be Mine Valentine’s Love Letter (£5/120g). The solid milk chocolate slab comes with a white chocolate icing pen so you can write sweet declarations of love on it. The more succinct your adoration the more leftovers for you to eat.

Marks And Spencer, Jubilee Place

Caring

Choose a fragrance of Body Butter (£15/200ml) to match your lover’s personality and then create and print a sticker in-store for the front of it.

The Body Shop, Cabot Place

Fragrant

What’s in a name? The Purse Spray Fragrance (£15/10ml) gives an aromatic interpretation with perfumes named after Ella, Polly, Olivia, Mia, Grace and Lyla.

Designed for women who work hard and play harder there are sure to be plenty of ladies in Canary Wharf that match up. However if your beloved goes by another moniker you are out of luck.

Ted Baker, Canada Place

Sweet

If it is flat and leather then this store can emboss it. But for Valentine’s Day it really has to be the Heart Key Ring (£35) which comes in traditional red or a choice of six other colours. Embossing and engraving is usually £15-45 but is being offered for free on selected products bought before February 14. Or if you spend more than £30 in-store or online you can get a free Heart Key Ring with code ROMANCE17.

Aspinal Of London, Cabot Place

Classic

Lovers who know exactly what their other half does and doesn’t like to nibble on can fill their own heart shaped box with the exact chocolates of their choosing (prices vary), including the newly launched Sipsmith Gin flavour. It can also be personalised with your choice of ribbon.

The company has also launched a Valentine’s range featuring a crown-topped peacock designed with the Queen’s scholar Kerry Lemon.

Charbonnel Et Walker, Cabot Place

Subtle

Celebrate her name, yours, both, pet names, or anything you like with the Rose Gold Diamante Initial Pendant Necklace (now £12). The delicate initial will act as an elegant reminder of you every time it is worn and can be tucked inside clothing to be kept secret.

Accessorize, Canada Place

One to splash out on

Engrave your own secret, saucy, sweet or heartfelt message onto the Stone Square Cufflinks (£125) made with sterling silver and malachite or black line onyx.

Monica Vinader, Jubilee Place

The limited edition

If you are really pressed for time, the limited edition Valentine’s 14pcs Heart (£24) has already been given a personal touch with a pretty design by artist Sarajo Frieden. Inside you will find 14 chocolates, including the limited edition Crème Brulée and Strawberry shortcake.

Godiva, Jubilee Place

