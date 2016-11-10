Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hairdresser Tenna Vilhelmsen loves her job in Greenwich now but was actually tricked into the profession by her husband.

The 28-year-old, originally from Denmark, came to the UK nine years ago for a gap year and ended up staying.

“I met my husband Jack and realised I couldn’t go home as I wanted to see how it went,” said Tenna who now lives in Eltham and is eight months pregnant with the couple’s first child.

She had a job as a carer in the home counties but gave that up to move to London and tried working as a waitress, cashier and in a call centre.

“One day we were chatting about what I could do and my husband said I should be hairdresser but I thought it wasn’t my kind of thing and was too girlie,” said Tenna. “He said I should take some time off to think about it and stay with is mum in Wales.

“When I got there she told me I was working in her friend’s salon for the week, so he tricked me.”

Luckily Tenna loved it and after going to college in Vauxhall and further training in Soho she worked at salons in Sutton, Lewisham and Tunbridge Wells before joining The Curious Comb in Greenwich just over a year ago.

The senior stylist said: “There is a special bond between a client and a hairdresser. It is our job to make you feel better about yourself no matter what you are going through and, if we can achieve that, people will open up to you. It is an amazing feeling.

“It was one of the things I loved about caring – that feeling of making a difference, even if it is only a tiny bit.”

