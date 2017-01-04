Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As we shake off the tumultuous changes of 2016 and step hopefully into a new year, we should all be embracing the revitalizing shade of Greenery according to Pantone.

The colour trend experts have chosen the zesty yellow-green shade as its Colour Of The Year 2017.

They say this life-affirming hue is symbolic of new beginnings, giving us the assurance we desire. And, as we become ever more surrounded by technology, it will satisfy the growing craving to immerse ourselves in the beauty of the natural world.

So to help give all our fellow Canary Wharf workers a positive boost we went on a search through the estate to hunt out the best foliage inspired items.

A new year means a new diary to help keep all those appointments and meetings in order.

Every time you pick up The Aspinal Lizard Print Diary (£45 )its smart handmade leather cover in “exotic grass green” and flick through it, let its gold gilt edged pages soothe your busy mind.

Slim enough to fit into even the tightest of suit trousers, it can be personalised with your name or initials, so your envious colleagues will only be able to admire it from afar, as their face turns a less flattering shade of puce.

Aspinal of London, Cabot Place

Turning up to work in a full on green suit might drawn unflattering comparisons to Jim Carrey’s Riddler from Batman Forever. The Needham Paisley Woven Tie and Morris Paisley Woven Tie (both £69) each feature a delicate pattern that adds a splash of refined colour. They are 100% silk and dry clean only but at least you don’t have to worry about getting out Batbomb stains.

Thomas Pink, Cabot Place

Add a pop of colour to an outfit with this faux fur Pom Keyring (£15) which attaches to your bag, wallet or even lapel. It is bright, green, fluffy and playfully reminiscent of a Fraggle. What more could you want?

Whistles, Jubilee Place

Bring some greenery to your desk with this Magic Bean (£2) can. Simply add water and soil (hard to find in Canary Wharf we know) and your heart-shaped bean should start to grow. Don’t count on it reaching the giant in the sky though.

Or, if you can’t wait for your dose of uplifting green nab this Faux Grass Penholder (£4) instead. No watering or getting your hands grubby required.

Tiger, Crossrail Place

Thumb your freshly washed nose to all those Dry January non-drinkers with the Philosophy Senorita Margarita 3 in 1 Shower Gel (£14.50). Show up to work wafting its refreshing scent and bragging bout the amazing cocktail you mixed up using the recipe on the side of the bottle.

John Lewis, Canada Square

Go green with your beauty and banish nasty parabens from your routine at the same time. Dr Organic Tea Tree Shampoo and Conditioner (both £5.79) use naturally antiseptic tea tree essential oil, nourishing aloe vera leaf juice and refreshing peppermint oil to clean oily hair and make your scalp tingle. Whether it’s with excitement is up to you.

Holland and Barrett, Canada Square

Literally give yourself green finger(nails) with this Opi Nail Laquer (£12.50). We can't guarantee it will transform you into a successful gardener though.

John Lewis, Canada Square

Embrace the trend from head to toe and slip your feet into the Adidas Green Jeans Trainers (£75) or New Balance Green 996 Trainers (£80). Hopefully they will infuse you with Hulk-like strength and the speed of the Green Lantern.

Schuh, Jubilee Place

Let those feelings of invigoration and oneness with nature wash over you as the fragrance of the essential oils in this Large Ginger and Lime Reed Diffuser (£20) permeate through your office or home.

Oliver Bonas, Jubilee Place

No one wants to start the year with a runny nose. So go beyond the superficial and bring some green into your diet with this Bioglan Organic Kale Powder (£10.99) packed with antioxidants, Vitamin B, vitamin K, calcium and iron it should help boost your mood and immune system to ward off those pesky winter germs.

Holland and Barrett, Canada Square

If you prefer fresher veg the clever foldout Joseph Joseph Lotus Steamer Plus (£11.20) will be your new best friend. It won’t leave any nasty scratches on your expensive nonstick pans and can withstand heat of up to 150°C. The heat-resistant fingerguard means you won’t have to.

John Lewis, Canada Square

Those on the go can grab a “zippy and refreshing” Green Goodness (£3.49) cold-pressed juice made with apple, cucumber, celery, spinach, lime and ginger.

Pret A Manger, Cabot Place, Jubilee Place, One Canada Square, Tower Kiosk, Westferry

Or pop open a pot of Edamame (£1.99) for a hit of health. Just to don’t eat the pod.

Itsu, Canada Place, Cabot Place, Jubilee Place

Repelling your colleagues with bad breath is not a positive move so keep it fresh with these Sen Cha mints (£2.99) which also contain antioxidants thanks to the addition of green tea that will held ward off tooth decay and colds.

Holland and Barrett, Canada Square

Ward your hands against hard times with the Hemp Hand Protector (£5) created for very dry skin. It contains Community Trade hemp seed oil so you can feel good each time you rub it into your digits.

The Body Shop, Cabot Place

Fill yourself up with greenness at your desk with the Lemon and Lime Flavour Instant Tea (£6) which purports to be like homemade lemonade, with a hit of lemon sherbet sweetness.

Brew it in the porcelain Pao Infuser in Lime (£15) which comes with a lid which keeps your drink hot and doubles up as a tray for the filter meaning no muss, no fuss.

Whittard of Chelsea, Canada Square

Nestle back into the Velvet Ombre Cushion (£27) and imagine you are being cradled by a bed of moss while lazily staring at the sky(scrapers) above.

Oliver Bonas, Jubilee Place

