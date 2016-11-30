Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Scots will be partying on Wednesday, November 30 to mark St Andrew's Day.

They get a bank holiday to feast in honour of Saint Andrew, a disciple of Jesus who is said to have been martyred by crucifixion.

We're not so lucky in Canary Wharf but there are still plenty of ways you can mark the national day.

Rouse your Celtic spirit

Start off your day by playing Mel Gibson’s rousing speech from Braveheart at full volume. “Freeeeeeeeedooooooooom!”

Or pop some Biffy Clyron or Paulo Nutini on your iPod to block out all those non-Scottish accents.

Kit yourself out in tartan

This red check tartan scarf from River Island is yours for £15 and will ward off the nip in the air.

Feast like a clan chief

Pay a visit to Boisdale where you can nestle among the tartan decor and dine on The Flying Scotsman express lunch menu, which includes a terrine of Scottish game, or enjoy a choice from the a la carte of Scottish langoustines, pheasant, scallops and salmon, roast Dumfriesshire Blackface haggis with mashed potato and bashed neeps or Aberdeenshire grass fed beef.

Or pick up some Macsween traditional haggis from Waitrose. It is only £3.55 and can be microwaved in nine minutes so you can even spread it’s delicious aromas around the office.

Absorb some Highland beauty

Visit ellisoconnor on Instagram for stunning shots that capture the dramatic dips and troughs of the Scottish countryside.

Or ogle the images by bumblebambi a Shetlands lass who is aiming to visit every island and has amassed 97,900 followers with her evocative landscapes and wildlife shots.

If looking at all those gorgeous landscapes has inspired you then do it for real and book a flight across the border from London City Airport. You can be in Edinburgh or Glasgow in 75 minutes or Aberdeen in 110 minutes.

Enjoy a wee dram

Head back to Boisdale which boasts one of the world’s most extensive malt whiskey bars with more than 1,000 bottles to choose from, including some of Scotland’s finest brands. Or go the whole hog and book in for a Whiskey Tasting.

If you’d rather head home pick up a bottle of Glengoyne 14 year old single malt whisky from Marks and Spencer which is on special offer at the moment for £35.

