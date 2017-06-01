Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What do Sir Roger Moore, Matt Smith, Sir Winston Churchill and Tim Wonacott – have in common?

They are all famous for rocking the bow tie.

Originating among Croatian mercenaries during the 17th century, over the years they became associated with magicians, country doctors and professors rather than ambitious young go-getters.

But now it seems, bow ties are having their moment in the sun.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

Locally, an entire shop dedicated to the sartorial statement has opened in hipster heavy Shoreditch.

Le Colonel Moutarde mixes French styling with quintessentially English fabrics by Liberty and delicate Japanese cottons to offer a rainbow array of more than 270 of the accessories.

Store manager Simon Potey said: “Bow ties have definitely become more popular recently.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

“Before it was something you wore for prom or galas but now more people wear them as something casual and a bit different.

“Bow ties are cool and something a bit more jazzy.”

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

The business started after Frenchman Remi Duboquet struggled to find a bowtie to suit his taste, so he decided to design and sew his own, using skills passed on to him by his mother and grandmother.

His home soon became a permanent exhibition of bow ties and his partner Clémence created a blog to offer them for sale, with the name a nod to the quirky colour and the Cluedo character Colonel Mustard.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

The shop soon followed and Le Colonel soon had the largest collection in France and spread its wings to Paris.

It was a conscious choice by Remi and Clémence in the context of Brexit, to make London their first venture outside of France as said they love the “freedom of expression” the city represents.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

Remi said: “It’s funny because we didn’t actually catch on to a trend that we felt was coming, we created the company out of pure passion for the product and surprisingly, bow ties seemed to come back into fashion at the same time as we were launching our company.”

Simon was a customer of the brand before he started working for them and moved over to London to manage the third shop in Shoreditch, which opened a few months ago.

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

The 26-year-old first tangled with the accessory for a wedding four years ago and admits it took him 40 minutes of effort to tie it.

But he is now a dab hand at creating a neat bow, with around 20 in his collection and the shop’s entire catalogue at his disposal.

“My favourite part of the day is the morning when I get in, I get my coffee and then take my time deciding which one I will wear that day.”

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

But he said people don’t need his skills to adorn their necks as all of Le Colonel’s bow ties come pre-tied with adjustable neckbands,

“Everybody can wear a bow tie.

“You see them everywhere now and we have a whole range of customers from formal guys in their 40s to 14-year-olds.

“They don’t have to be loud, they can be subtle. My job is to make people feel comfortable wearing one.”

The shop offers three styles- butterfly, slim and diamond- along with matching pocket squares for all it’s designs, which are all made in Lille and can create custom orders.

Simon said the June’s Meadow print by Liberty was this season’s most popular buy.

So who would be his dream customer?

“Samuel L Jackson. He is a big fan of bow ties and it would be great to have him wear one of ours.”

Prices for bow ties start at £28.

