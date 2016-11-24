Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A perfect four-day storm of shopping events is about to hit Canary Wharf.

It will be a double whammy on Friday, November 25 as shops slash prices for Black Friday arrives and the Winter Fashion Event kicks off on with retailers across the estate offering discounts of up to 30%.

It runs until Sunday, November 27 and will be quickly followed by Cyber Monday on November 28.

With Christmas and New Year fast approaching it will be elbows at the ready as shoppers try to bag the best bargains ahead of the season of giving and making merry.

To help you keep your head amongst the flurry of purchasing we asked fashion stylist and personal shopper Carlene Noel to pick her top trends for Christmas parties.

FOR WOMEN

Sequins

"I love the shimmer of sequins and we are spoilt for choice this season! With sequins I think it should be ‘go big or go home’ don’t just opt for a sequin top and jeans go full on sequin jumpsuit or dress... It’s only right that one should reserve this trend for New Year’s Eve."

Sparkle

"If sequins isn’t your bag but you still like to sparkle, you are also in luck this season! Whilst out shopping for clients I have spotted so many pieces that have a slight shimmer or sparkle in the fabric. This is ideal for those wanting to embrace the festivities but in a more subtle way."

Embroidery

"It may not be the obvious choice for a Christmas party but before your write this trend off check out some of the pretty dresses, boots and accessories which will make you stand out stylishly from the crowd."

Velvet

"Velvet is well and truly back and I have to admit I am loving it. The best part is it comes in everything from a 2 piece suit to accessories. Whatever your party style I can find a way to welcome this luxe looking and feeling fabric into your party wardrobe."

Lace and sheer

"This trend is a winner for me... you can flash some flesh without completely exposing yourself. "

Winter Florals

"The florals this season are not light and summery think dark, enchanted winter garden."

FOR MEN

Evening blazer

"There is everything from sequins to plush velvet blazers on the high street for men the season. Team with a crisp white shirt."

Cool biker jacket

"A stylish and well fitting biker jacket teamed with cool T-shirt and turned up jeans will look effortlessly dapper for a more laid back event."

Long overcoat

"The festive nights will be cold so if you are attending a black tie event and want keep warm but still look smart then head straight to.... for a long overcoat."

Brown is the new black

"If you are looking for a new colour to wear this season then brown is the new black and this was reflected on catwalks for Prada, Givenchy and Etro."

