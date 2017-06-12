Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrities who keep quiet about having Botox and fillers put immense pressure on busy working women believes beauty expert Jane Paterson.

“Everyone is working so hard to be superwoman these days,” she said.

“We are presented with these images of people who apparently seem to have fabulous faces without putting anything into it. But its a myth.

“And if they would only help to dispel that, it would help people feel better and relieved they don’t have to achieve these impossible standards.”

Although she won’t divulge her exact age, the advanced aesthetics nurse practitioner is happy to admit she is a grandmother with children in their 30s and reels off a list of treatments she uses to maintain a youthful glow.

They include twice yearly Botox, fillers in her cheeks and CACI facials with her smooth forehead and plump skin an advert for their effectiveness.

Botox works by preventing the release of chemical messenger acetylcholine to the muscle cells, which stops them from contracting.

Jane has been using it on clients for 13 years and said it could be used to treat existing wrinkles and prevent them developing.

“If you are someone who frowns a lot it can be used to prevent that and help stop those deep furrows developing in your glabella,” she said.

“On most people you see results in four to 10 days.”

(Photo: Matt Grayson)

But the petite former ballet dancer said there was much more to her job than simply injecting toxins into people’s faces and splashing cash on treatments was pointless if you failed to take care of your skin on a daily basis.

She said: “I like to take a holistic approach to looking good,” said the former nurse, who treat clients under her Medikaur business at The Gentry Hair and Spa in Canary Wharf. “If you don’t have healthy skin you will never get a good result from treatments. I try to inspire people to look after themselves more.”

Jane follows a low carb diet, avoids sugary drinks, practise yoga or Pilates every day, takes off her make-up every night without fail and gets plenty of sleep.

Any client who comes to her has an hour’s consultation and will be encouraged to improve their skincare regime before they have any treatments.

“A lot of clients come in anxious about how they look and my job is to find out what they are really unhappy with,” she said.

“I never go in with preconceptions as I may think they look tired but then they might just be worried about a small scar.”

Her own hang up comes from growing up in the baking sun of Queensland in Australia. While her fitness was nurtured through daily mile-long swims with her family, her skin did not get the same care.

“I was always physically fit but never wore sunscreen on my body,” she said. “I’m still working on damage done to my arms and hands. You could always tell when someone visited from England because they had such lovely skin.”

Jane gave up dancing for the Australian Ballet Company after her mother suffered a brain injury in an accident and trained as a nurse, moving over to Oxford in her 20s.

She started aesthetic work more than 20 years ago, training with plastic surgeon Maurício de Maio, and remembers when Botox was first introduced.

“Back then they would use twice the dose we use now across the whole forehead and people couldn’t move their faces,” she said.

“That frozen Barbie doll look was really popular but I never found it appealing. A lot of clients now say they like their wrinkles.

(Photo: OJO Images RF)

“And it isn’t actually the wrinkles that make us look old anyway, it is the quality of the skin.

“If someone has sallow skin and hollow cheeks they will look much older than someone with wrinkled but glowing skin.”

Today’s techniques are much more refined said Jane with treatments such as skin peels, medical needling and laser procedures used to improve the overall look of the skin.

“The more I learn, the more I am fascinated by aesthetics,” she said.

“But no matter what I do it won’t really help if people don’t look after themselves when they go home.

“If I can inspire people to do that, it will be worth it.”

Frown lines

Commonly seen between the eyes they can result in a permanent angry expression. Can be treated with Botox from £180 with the best results seen after a year.

Pigementation

Causes uneven skin tone.

Can be treated with peels from £150, medical needling from £250 and a medical grade skin car package from £100.

Tired expression

Can be caused by loss of volume in the cheeks and under the eyes. Can be treated with fillers from £250.

Thread veins

Often seen around the nose and across the cheeks and can be caused by sun damage and a weakening of the capillary walls as we get older. Can be treated with lasering from £150.

