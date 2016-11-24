Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Credit cards at the ready, the Winter Fashion Event is about to sashay into Canary Wharf offering stripped back prices across the shopping malls.

The discount shopping event runs from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27 and savvy shoppers will be able to take advantage of a range of 90 discounts.

The event coincides with Black Friday and could see thousands of shoppers vying to snap up deals.

To avoid going home with a fashion disaster take a look at our guide by personal shopper and stylist Carlene Noel.

Or for some extra inspiration visit the Fashion Shows taking place on all three days at the following times:

Friday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm, 5pm and 7pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 4pm and 6pm

Saturday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm

Sunday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm and 4pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm

The malls will also be hosting a series of live performances from Atila and Tristan Mackay as well as pop-up stalls from Bailey Nelson, Iberica, Aspinal of London, Rituals and Plateau Restaurant, Bar and Grill. The Monica Vinader stall in Canada place will be offering a personalisation service for its jewellery by a master hand engraver.

Here are the offers that will be available over the three days.

CABOT PLACE

25% OFF

David Clulow Opticians (exclusions apply)

Jaeger Menswear

Jaeger Womenswear

20% OFF

Aspinal of London

Charbonnel et Walker (exclusions apply)

Dune London (exclusions apply)

Dunhill (exclusions apply)

Hackett (selected items only)

Moleskine (minimum spend £50)

Moss Bros

Nails Inc (products only)

Paul Smith (exclusions apply)

Pure Sports Medicine (Sports Massage, Friday and Saturday appointments only)

The Rejuvenation Clinic & MediSpa(exclusions apply)

Sweaty Betty

Toni&Guy (excludes blow dries)

15% OFF

Carat*

Penhaligon’s

10% OFF

Church’s English Shoes (exclusions apply)

Crockett & Jones (exclusions apply)

Reiss Womenswear

Scribbler (minimum spend £10)

Swarovski

Whittard of Chelsea

OTHER OFFERS

The Body Shop

Spend £25 or more and receive £10 off

BOSS

Spend £300 and receive a gift with purchase

David Clulow Opticians

Complimentary sight test with any purchase

Leon

Buy any wrap and drink for £5.95

Space NK Apothecary

Spend £100 or more and receive a gift with purchase

Thomas Pink

Receive 40% off when you purchase 4 shirts with The Business Bundle

Tom Davies Bespoke Opticians

Purchase any eyewear and enter a raffle to win a Bespoke Gift Experience worth £2,000

Toni&Guy

£20 off Ghd Electricals

CANADA PLACE

30% OFF

Levi’s

20% OFF

Blinkbrowbar (Blinkbrowbar products only)

Brown’s London

GANT (knitwear only)

Hobbs

The Kooples (selected items only)

L’Orchidee (minimum spend £20)

Smilepod (select services only)

Superdry

T.M.Lewin

Ted Baker

Warehouse

15% OFF

Charles Tyrwhitt

10% OFF

Castle Fine Art (Friday and Saturday only)

OTHER OFFERS

Vision Express

Receive £30 off eyewear when you spend £60

CROSSRAIL PLACE & STREET LEVEL

15% OFF

Runners Need

10% OFF

The Parlour (Cocktails only)

Snow+Rock

OTHER OFFERS

Bang & Olufsen

Receive a Bang & Olufsen gift worth £35 with purchases from the B&O Play Audio range over £229

Sytner Canary Wharf

Purchase any new vehicle and receive a MINI TLC Service plan

JUBILEE PLACE

30% OFF

Banana Republic

25% OFF

David Clulow Opticians (exclusions apply)

Karen Millen

Whistles (exclusions apply)

20% OFF

Bailey Nelson

bareMinerals

COS (minimum spend £200)

Godiva (exclusions apply)

Kiehl’s since 1851 (with purchases of 2 products or more)

L.K.Bennett

Links of London

Maje (exclusions apply)

Michael Kors (exclusions apply)

Molton Brown

Monica Vinader

Oasis

Orlebar Brown

Pretty Ballerinas

Rituals... (minimum spend £40)

Seanhanna (cut and colour services only)

Smilepod (select services only)

Sweaty Betty

T.M.Lewin

Urbanbeach (products only)

The White Company

15% OFF

Asics

10% OFF

Oliver Bonas

Paperchase

Reiss

Wagamama

OTHER OFFERS

Bimba Y Lola

Up to 30% off selected items

Cadenzza

Up to 70% off selected lines

David Clulow Opticians

Complimentary sight test with any purchase

French Connection

Up to 50% off selected lines

L’Occitane

Buy one gift set and get the second half price

Leon

Buy any wrap and drink for £5.95

Sandro Paris

Up to 50% off selected items

Wolford

Buy 5 pieces of Velvet De Luxe 50 or 66 tights and only pay for 3

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook