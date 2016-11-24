Credit cards at the ready, the Winter Fashion Event is about to sashay into Canary Wharf offering stripped back prices across the shopping malls.
The discount shopping event runs from Friday, November 25 to Sunday, November 27 and savvy shoppers will be able to take advantage of a range of 90 discounts.
The event coincides with Black Friday and could see thousands of shoppers vying to snap up deals.
To avoid going home with a fashion disaster take a look at our guide by personal shopper and stylist Carlene Noel.
Or for some extra inspiration visit the Fashion Shows taking place on all three days at the following times:
Friday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm, 5pm and 7pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 4pm and 6pm
Saturday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm, 4pm and 6pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm
Sunday - Canada Place at noon, 2pm and 4pm, Jubilee Place at 1pm, 3pm and 5pm
The malls will also be hosting a series of live performances from Atila and Tristan Mackay as well as pop-up stalls from Bailey Nelson, Iberica, Aspinal of London, Rituals and Plateau Restaurant, Bar and Grill. The Monica Vinader stall in Canada place will be offering a personalisation service for its jewellery by a master hand engraver.
Here are the offers that will be available over the three days.
CABOT PLACE
25% OFF
David Clulow Opticians (exclusions apply)
Jaeger Menswear
Jaeger Womenswear
20% OFF
Aspinal of London
Charbonnel et Walker (exclusions apply)
Dune London (exclusions apply)
Dunhill (exclusions apply)
Hackett (selected items only)
Moleskine (minimum spend £50)
Moss Bros
Nails Inc (products only)
Paul Smith (exclusions apply)
Pure Sports Medicine (Sports Massage, Friday and Saturday appointments only)
The Rejuvenation Clinic & MediSpa(exclusions apply)
Sweaty Betty
Toni&Guy (excludes blow dries)
15% OFF
Carat*
Penhaligon’s
10% OFF
Church’s English Shoes (exclusions apply)
Crockett & Jones (exclusions apply)
Reiss Womenswear
Scribbler (minimum spend £10)
Swarovski
Whittard of Chelsea
OTHER OFFERS
The Body Shop
Spend £25 or more and receive £10 off
BOSS
Spend £300 and receive a gift with purchase
David Clulow Opticians
Complimentary sight test with any purchase
Leon
Buy any wrap and drink for £5.95
Space NK Apothecary
Spend £100 or more and receive a gift with purchase
Thomas Pink
Receive 40% off when you purchase 4 shirts with The Business Bundle
Tom Davies Bespoke Opticians
Purchase any eyewear and enter a raffle to win a Bespoke Gift Experience worth £2,000
Toni&Guy
£20 off Ghd Electricals
CANADA PLACE
30% OFF
Levi’s
20% OFF
Blinkbrowbar (Blinkbrowbar products only)
Brown’s London
GANT (knitwear only)
Hobbs
The Kooples (selected items only)
L’Orchidee (minimum spend £20)
Smilepod (select services only)
Superdry
T.M.Lewin
Ted Baker
Warehouse
15% OFF
Charles Tyrwhitt
10% OFF
Castle Fine Art (Friday and Saturday only)
OTHER OFFERS
Vision Express
Receive £30 off eyewear when you spend £60
CROSSRAIL PLACE & STREET LEVEL
15% OFF
Runners Need
10% OFF
The Parlour (Cocktails only)
Snow+Rock
OTHER OFFERS
Bang & Olufsen
Receive a Bang & Olufsen gift worth £35 with purchases from the B&O Play Audio range over £229
Sytner Canary Wharf
Purchase any new vehicle and receive a MINI TLC Service plan
JUBILEE PLACE
30% OFF
Banana Republic
25% OFF
David Clulow Opticians (exclusions apply)
Karen Millen
Whistles (exclusions apply)
20% OFF
Bailey Nelson
bareMinerals
COS (minimum spend £200)
Godiva (exclusions apply)
Kiehl’s since 1851 (with purchases of 2 products or more)
L.K.Bennett
Links of London
Maje (exclusions apply)
Michael Kors (exclusions apply)
Molton Brown
Monica Vinader
Oasis
Orlebar Brown
Pretty Ballerinas
Rituals... (minimum spend £40)
Seanhanna (cut and colour services only)
Smilepod (select services only)
Sweaty Betty
T.M.Lewin
Urbanbeach (products only)
The White Company
15% OFF
Asics
10% OFF
Oliver Bonas
Paperchase
Reiss
Wagamama
OTHER OFFERS
Bimba Y Lola
Up to 30% off selected items
Cadenzza
Up to 70% off selected lines
David Clulow Opticians
Complimentary sight test with any purchase
French Connection
Up to 50% off selected lines
L’Occitane
Buy one gift set and get the second half price
Leon
Buy any wrap and drink for £5.95
Sandro Paris
Up to 50% off selected items
Wolford
Buy 5 pieces of Velvet De Luxe 50 or 66 tights and only pay for 3
