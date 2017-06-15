There are many places to start your cycling journey in Canary Wharf. Whether it’s a new mount your’re after or just a first taste, there are a number of options available.
Here are the four you need to know about.
1. Evans Cycles
South Colonnade
The most obvious place to go on the estate if you’ve money burning a hole in your pocket and a desire to own something pedal-powered.
This chain’s been trading since 1921 and offers a wide range of products to suit most budgets and requirements.
2. Bespoke Cycling
Crossrail Place
Tucked away in the depths of Crossrail Place, this store (as its name suggests) offers a highly personalised service with a bike fitting session included in the price of each bike.
World-class products and high-end accessories as standard.
3. Santander Cycle Hire
Multiple locations
Perhaps the best way to get a feel for cycling in London is to have a go.
Starting at £2 a day for unlimited 30-minute rides, the Santander Cycles are a great way to play around without splashing the cash on expensive equipment.
Just make sure you don't go over the half hour.
4. Giant
Lanterns Way
Tucked away on the Island, this chunky facility is packed with everything a cyclist could need .
Caters to beginners and pros alike with an impressive range of kit.
